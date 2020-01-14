News

96 packages of meth worth $190,000 stashed in pickup, Border Patrol says

January 15, 2020
A U.S. Border Patrol canine sniffed out greater than $190,000 price of methamphetamine hid in a car alongside a Southern California freeway, the company stated.

An agent patrolling Interstate 15 adopted a suspicious car Friday because it exited onto U.S. 395 and parked at a gasoline station within the unincorporated Rainbow space of San Diego County south of Temecula, the company stated in a press release Monday.

The canine alerted the agent to the car because the agent spoke to the driving force and an in depth inspection discovered greater than 100 kilos of meth in 96 packages contained in the gasoline tank, spare tire and quarter panels of the Ford Explorer, the Border Patrol stated.

The motive force, recognized solely as a 34-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested.

The Border Patrol stated its San Diego sector brokers have seized greater than 1,044 kilos of meth since Oct. 1.

ROSHAN

