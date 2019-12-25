Queen Elizabeth leaves after Royal Household’s conventional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church

London:

Queen Elizabeth II arrived for Christmas Day service Wednesday with out her ailing husband Prince Philip, 98, who was launched from hospital a day earlier after a four-night keep for an unspecified sickness.

The British royal household historically attends church service at Sandringham, their central England nation property, and the record of these attending is intently watched for indicators of Buckingham Palace politics.

Photographers noticed the queen stepping out of her car with out her husband, who attends the service when he’s in good well being.

Wednesday’s ceremony comes after a chaotic yr for the royal household, which noticed the queen’s second son Prince Andrew dogged by allegations that he had intercourse with one of many teenage victims of US convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew gave up his public duties in November, after his makes an attempt to distance himself from Epstein in a BBC interview backfired.

Reporters noticed Andrew strolling towards St. Mary Magdalene Church along with his brother Prince Charles, the inheritor obvious to the British throne.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)