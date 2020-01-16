99-Year-Old Road Over Bridge In South Mumbai Closed For Traffic

The Frere Street Over Bridge can be closed for site visitors from Thursday midnight. (Representational)

Mumbai:

The British-era Frere Street Over Bridge (ROB), positioned close to Grant Street station in south Mumbai, can be closed for site visitors from Thursday midnight.

The closure of this east-west connecting bridge is prone to deliver hardships for motorists and native residents.

The site visitors scenario in south Mumbai is already affected because of the ongoing metro and civic works.

“Road users can use Kenedy ROB towards south side and Falkland ROB towards the north side for crossing during the time this ROB is closed for re-girdering,” stated Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer of the Western Railway (WR).

The Western Railway stated the British-era ROB, constructed means again in 1921, can be closed for dismantling in addition to re-girdering work.

Mr Bhakar stated the estimated price of re-girdering is Rs 9.60 crore.

Railway authorities stated they’ve already requested homeowners of the utilities operating on this bridge to take away their installations similar to cables, wires, and pipelines, on the earliest.

The IIT Bombay had performed structural audit of this bridge in September 2019 and noticed corrosion and pitting within the connections between longitudinal and cross girders.

“After the audit, the IIT had recommended for immediate repair of the girders as emergency measures and suggested for its re-building as a long-term solution,” stated Mr Bhakar.