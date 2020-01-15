January 14, 2020 | eight:35pm

A 104-year-old US Marine Corps veteran desires individuals to share some love this Valentine’s Day.

Maj. Invoice White, who served in World Warfare II and was injured within the Battle of Iwo Jima, is asking members of the general public to ship him playing cards for the Feb. 14 vacation, KTXL stories.

The California native hopes so as to add the playing cards to his scrapbooks, the place he retains a lifetime’s value of reminiscences on bookshelves organized by 12 months.

“I’ll save every one of them like I’ve been saving little things that have come up until right now and they’ll be a personal part of my history,” he advised the station.

White stated he started scrapbooking as a solution to hold busy after retiring.

His mementos additionally embrace his Purple Coronary heart, which he obtained after surviving Iwo Jima.

“The fact that I even survived is something. There weren’t too many of us,” White advised KTXL. “When I was wounded, I didn’t have any choice in the matter. A grenade blow up about 6 inches from me.”

These seeking to ship a Valentine’s Day card to White can tackle it to:

Operation Valentine

ATTN: Maintain for Maj Invoice White, USMC (Ret)

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207