A £1billion torrent of streamed music… but vinyl records and cassettes are still doing well

Vinyl information and cassettes are clinging on to gross sales in opposition to a £1billion tidal wave of digital streaming.

Britons’ spending on digital music rose 23.5 per cent final 12 months with Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran topping the charts, in keeping with the Leisure Retailers Affiliation.

The organisation stated web demand for music, movies and video games is revolutionising leisure time and now makes up 80 per cent of all spending on leisure merchandise. In distinction, gross sales of bodily merchandise that individuals can contact, show and gather are in freefall.

Gross sales of CDs collapsed by 24.7 per cent in a 12 months to £217million – lower than 1 / 4 of that spent on streaming – whereas the determine for DVDs slumped by 22.7 per cent. Pc sport discs have been down by 21.7 per cent.

Vinyl information and cassettes are bucking this development, though the overall worth of gross sales means they continue to be a novelty. Takings from vinyl album gross sales have been up by 6.four per cent in 2019 to only over £97million whereas the determine for different bodily albums, which is 58 per cent cassettes but in addition contains gadgets akin to mini discs and audio DVDs, rose 9.6 per cent to only over £1.1million.

Well-known names from the previous akin to The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and Queen, dominate the vinyl best-seller record.

Nevertheless, the most important vinyl album was Liam Gallagher’s Why Me Why Not, forward of When We All Fall Asleep The place Do We Go by teenage pop star Billie Eilish.

The very best-selling cassette got here from Robbie Williams with The Christmas Current. Its success pushed gross sales on this format to a 15-year excessive of 80,404.

The figures are dwarfed, nonetheless, by the success of music offered through streaming companies akin to Spotify, Deezer, Apple, Amazon and Google, which typically cost £14.99 a month for a household membership.

Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent topped the chart with The Biggest Showman soundtrack in third

The most important album of the 12 months was Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent from Lewis Capaldi, which offered 640,892 items alone. A unit represents the album or an equal variety of tracks streamed from it.

The ERA’s chief government, Kim Bayley, stated: ‘The rise of digital leisure companies has created the most important revolution in UK leisure habits in historical past, enabling folks to entry music, video and video games wherever and each time they need.’

Complete spending on leisure merchandise in 2019 was up by 2.four per cent to £7.8billion. Round £1.4billion associated to music, of which £1billon was streaming, plus £2.6billion on video and £three.8billion on video games. Within the video market, digital gross sales grew by 21.5 per cent to £2.11billion, whereas bodily revenues fell 22.7 per cent to £500million.

All of the best-sellers – Bohemian Rhapsody, Avengers Endgame, Toy Story four and Mary Poppins Returns – offered extra in bodily codecs than as downloads, suggesting many have been purchased as items.

Gross sales of laptop video games have been really down by three.four per cent after the sector suffered its first 12 months with none progress since 2012.