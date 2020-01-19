A baby gorilla is born at L.A. Zoo, the first in over 20 years

A gorilla was born on the Los Angeles Zoo this weekend, the primary such beginning in additional than 20 years, officers introduced.

N’djia, a 25-year-old endangered western lowland gorilla, gave beginning early Saturday. The mom and her toddler spent their first day collectively bonding privately, zoo officers mentioned.

N’djia holds her new child child. (L.A. Zoo)

“This historic birth is a step forward for western lowland gorilla conservation,” Denise Verret, chief govt and director of the L.A. Zoo, mentioned in a press release. “For the first time in over two decades, Angelenos will now have a unique opportunity to watch this gorilla baby grow up at the L.A. Zoo.”

Beginning Sunday, N’djia and the new child may have an opportunity to hitch the child’s father, a 32-year-old silverback named Kelly, and the remainder of the troop on the Campo Gorilla Reserve exhibit.

They’ll additionally elect to stay behind the scenes, away from public viewing, zoo officers mentioned.

However guests are anticipated to have the ability to catch a glimpse of the pair over the following couple of weeks as they start to enterprise out into their environment.