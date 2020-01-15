A big cat convention? Rare video captures five mountain lions hanging out together

5 California mountain lions have been seen collectively on house surveillance video in a uncommon gathering of the notoriously solitary large cats.

The footage was recorded at a rural residence on the fringe of the Eldorado Nationwide Forest east of Sacramento, KTXL-TV reported Wednesday.

“We shared the videos and photos with several of our wildlife biologists, and none of them could recall ever seeing five mountain lions together,” mentioned Peter Tira, spokesman for the California Division of Fish and Wildlife.

He known as the pictures “extraordinary.”

One of many cougars is greater than the others, so scientists speculate it’s the mom lion. The others are doubtless her cubs, however Tira doesn’t consider all of them are from the identical litter.

Moms typically chase off their cubs after a yr, so seeing a household of them is unusual, he mentioned.

Based on biologists, the one time mountain lions are noticed collectively is both throughout mating season or when a mom is elevating her cubs, however usually solely three at most are seen collectively.

“They’re not very tolerant of other mountain lions in their territories,” Tira mentioned.

With extra house surveillance programs going up, biologists are getting extra pictures of mountain lions of their habitat than ever earlier than, he mentioned.