A Christmas Carol episode 2 is called “dark”, “brave” and “thrilling” by BBC viewers

After a divisive first episode on Sunday evening, the second instalment of the BBC’s A Christmas Carol appears to be profitable individuals over.

Viewers described the present as “fresh”, “dark”, and “thrilling” on Twitter, with specific reward going to the performances and path by Nick Murphy (The Final Kingdom).

Right here’s what individuals needed to say about final evening’s episode…

This can be unpopular? this possibly controversial? this possibly towards the grain ? However I completely Love the brand new BBC adaptation of A Christmas Carol. I adore it and I’ve seen just a few Christmas Carols and I’ve instructed just a few Christmas carols in my time .Congratulations #ChristmasCarol — Owen Griffiths (@OwenSGriffiths) December 23, 2019

At all times take pleasure in a @BBC drama, and I’m completely loving this tackle #AChristmasCarol! Precisely what I might’ve anticipated from the creator of #PeakyBlinders; darkish and thrilling. Cannot look ahead to tonight’s episode! — Carys Jones (@CarysBerrow) December 24, 2019

Completely loving #AChristmasCarol on BBC. Prime forged. Route and script a knockout @nickmurftweets Love the sombre palette and painterly lighting. Genius transitions through digicam obscura & movie.Subtlety of the magic, the social message. Convincing psychology. Ace! #bbcdrama kudos — Patricia Murphy (@_PatriciaMurphy) December 24, 2019

That’s Ep2 all watched and I actually didn’t count on the present to take such a flip. How the hell can Scrooge be redeemed if he finally ends up doing what’s being hinted at?

Having stated that, I’m loving this iteration of the story. It’s contemporary, charming and daring. #AChristmasCarol https://t.co/MB1ABQYt5W — Tom Dix (@TomDMDix) December 24, 2019

One level of competition that has left viewers divided are the modifications that this model of A Christmas Carol has made to the unique Dickens story.

Probably the most controversial choices have been the addition of foul language, Bob Cratchit’s extra aggressive persona and a subplot involving the ghost of Jacob Marley.

Nonetheless, these tweaks and additions are discovering an growing variety of defenders on social media, whereas others are drawing consideration to areas the place this Christmas Carol is definitely extra trustworthy than different well-known variations.

#ChristmasCarol is a courageous 21st century reinvention and never one other drained repeat of a hackneyed previous story. Enable yourselves to be challenged or watch one of many a whole lot of repetitive different variations. It isn’t laborious. — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 23, 2019

I have been quietly observing the hoohah ensuing from English academics watching #AChristmasCarol and I believe I’ve made my resolution. Is it an excellent instructing help? No. Is it helpful for college students to revise for GCSE? No. Is it a special, imaginative interpretation of a basic? Sure — MrsLambert (@bertshell) December 24, 2019

Oh my days, it’s an ADAPTION. No one stated it was going to be equivalent to the unique! Sure it’s odd, sure it’s darkish and shock, horror it has unhealthy language! It’s only a totally different tackle a basic. If individuals actually don’t prefer it, the choice to show over is there ????????‍♀️ #ChristmasCarol — Sheri Hamilton-Shaw (@SheriCariad) December 23, 2019

Most of these moaning in regards to the adaptation of #ChristmasCarol appear to be basing their expectations on the muppets model :-(. Learn the e-book!!!! Mines, mills, Ali Baba and so on. — Mike Claridge (@mjclaridge) December 23, 2019

Shockingly, Kermit the Frog didn’t seem within the 1843 novella.

