A Christmas Carol review: “A grisly, gritty take on a well-loved seasonal staple”

The tone of Steven Knight’s A Christmas Carol is ready from the opening body, by which a raven croaks its portent of doom in a wintry cemetery. Moments later, a younger boy addresses the grave of the late Jacob Marley: “You skinflint old b*****d!” he cries, earlier than promptly taking a wizz on his mortal stays. Six toes underneath, Marley himself (Stephen Graham) is rudely awoken from his less-than everlasting sleep by the nice and cozy drip, drip of urine. By which level the message actually couldn’t be clearer: when you’ve come in search of Albert Finney dancing alongside to Thank You Very A lot, or Kermit the Frog singing ‘Tis the Season, then you’re very a lot barking up the incorrect Christmas tree.

Maybe the actual shock, although, isn’t the Peaky Blinders creator’s determination to re-tool Dickens’s basic morality story as a full-blooded horror story, however the truth that extra individuals haven’t carried out it earlier than; definitely all the weather are there within the supply materials, from hooded phantoms rising from the mist to the crumbling faces of the putrefying undead – even when they’re finally used within the service of a feel-good festive fable.

Man Pearce is a revelation within the lead function: a pallid, blue-grey husk of a person, he could also be youthful (and, beneath all that make-up, prettier) than your common Ebenezer Scrooge, however he provides each indication of getting outdated, brittle bones. He’s no cartoon villain, both: beginning and flinching at each noise on the street, and haunted by a deep trauma in his previous, he’s clearly a really broken particular person.

Stephen Graham, too, is reliably magnificent, capping an unimaginable 12 months (The Virtues, Line of Responsibility, The Irishman) with a roughneck tackle Scrooge’s late enterprise accomplice that, a decade in the past, would have made the half a shoo-in for Ray Winstone. And sure, it must be famous that each Pearce and Graham’s performances have one thing of a menacing gangster high quality to them. Peaky Misers, if you’ll.

Andy Serkis ratchets up the menace degree nonetheless additional because the Ghost of Christmas Previous. Although the lengthy white hair, topped by a crown of thorns, is extra Gandalf than Gollum, along with his baleful, milky blind eye and blood-and-thunder pronouncements (delivered, for some purpose, in an Irish accent) that is no kindly wizard.

Knight has additionally fleshed out Bob Cratchit’s character. As performed by the terrific Joe Alwyn, the normally meek and gentle clerk boils with barely suppressed rage, and there’s an exciting rigidity to the (a lot expanded) scenes set in Scrooge’s counting home – with the sense, maybe, that the older man is fascinated by seeing how far he can push his younger wage slave earlier than he both breaks or bites again.

Even the saintly and stoic Mrs Cratchit, who within the e-book is widely known for her plum pudding above another qualities, is presented an intriguing hinterland within the type of a secret she’s conserving from her husband. Which is simply as nicely, as you don’t rent an actor pretty much as good as Vinette Robinson – who introduced such quiet dignity to Rosa Parks in Physician Who final 12 months – simply to have her serve dinner.

In locations, Knight’s screenplay feels extra Shakespearean than Dickensian, (albeit with extra effin’ and jeffin’). “That man, that object in the shape of a man, that thing, with black ink in his veins, is 94 per cent gravel and rubble,” rails Marley of Scrooge. (The opposite six per cent, when you’re questioning, is “his stupid hair”.)

Director Nick Murphy’s method is fully sympatico with Knight’s imaginative and prescient. Overlook Victorian Christmas card scenes: it is a London of dank fog and shadows, the place even the snow is as skinny and gray as gruel; the place gasoline lamps flare and shatter, youngsters’s sing-song laughter carries on the wind and a clammy sense of dread precedes each ghastly apparition.

But it surely’s not only a horror story, in fact. I’m sorry to boost the deadening spectre of “relevance”, however it is a Christmas Carol that’s very a lot of the second. “Scrooge and Marley Investments” suggests the penurious pair could possibly be something from mortgage sharks to hedge fund managers, and there’s specific discuss of life “since the financial collapse”. We additionally see the scalded, screaming victims of an industrial accident, and Scrooge’s try on the inquest guilty everybody from sub-contractors to the employees themselves resonates uncomfortably in post-Grenfell Britain.

You would possibly ask why all that is obligatory, and this grisly, gritty tackle such a well-loved seasonal staple will certainly show divisive. However then what can be the purpose of doing it in any respect, if it turned out to be simply one other cosy re-tread? In Steven Knight and Nick Murphy’s arms, this acquainted story feels vivid and important and new. Although fairly how they’re going to deal with the warm-bath, “God bless us, every one!” ending stays to be seen. Higher begin praying for Tiny Tim.

A Christmas Carol begins on Sunday 22nd December at 9pm on BBC One and continues on Monday 23rd at 9:05pm and 9pm on Christmas Eve