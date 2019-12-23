A Christmas Carol splits audiences with a sweary, innovative take on Dickens

“Bah, humbug” doesn’t fairly cowl it. The BBC’s new adaptation of A Christmas Carol has ditched the standard Dickensian patter in favour of extra anachronistic, coarse language – a transfer which has proved divisive with its viewers.

The three-part sequence, airing on BBC One, is predicated on Charles Dickens’ traditional Victorian novella about Ebeneezer Scrooge, the Christmas-hating miser who’s visited by three spirits one winter night time.

The solid contains Man Pearce (Memento) as Scrooge, Andy Serkis (Struggle for the Planet of the Apes) because the Ghost of Christmas Previous and Stephen Graham (That is England) as Jacob Marley.

After the primary episode was broadcast, nonetheless, many viewers took to Twitter to touch upon the present’s re-vamped lexicon…

A Christmas Carol (BBC1) appeared good, however a Dickens adaptation that includes the F-word and a reference to the Epsom Derby? I ask you. — Philip Champion (@Phil_Champion) December 22, 2019

Trying ahead to episode three of #AChristmasCarol when Tiny Tim will get to say “God f****ING bless us, everyone” — Dylan Roberts (@dylan6roberts) December 22, 2019

#AChristmasCarol my face when scrooge didn’t say “if they would rather die, they had better do it, and decrease the surplus population” pic.twitter.com/aQwGyfErI4 — ???????????????? ????‍♀️ (@lilahatesizzy) December 22, 2019

A Christmas Carol with swearing and micturation is an attention-grabbing replace however the BBC ought to have been actually daring and set it within the current day, with Bob on a zero hours contract and his household in gas poverty #AChristmasCarol — Rik (@thoughtcat) December 22, 2019

Some folks had been fast to level out the similarities between Pearce’s Scrooge and Withnail, Richard E. Grant’s foul-mouthed, trenchcoat-wearing misanthrope from the cult 1987 movie Withnail and I:

Very Withnail. Was anticipating a requirement for the best wines identified to humanity #AChristmasCarol — Penelope Pendragon (@PenPendragon) December 22, 2019

The ghost of Withnail #AChristmasCarol pic.twitter.com/qg7nL04kIi — Faye Hatcher (@fayehatcher) December 22, 2019

A Christmas Carol was written by Steven Knight, the artistic voice behind the hit BBC crime sequence Peaky Blinders – which could account for a number of the grittier modifications.

However, the variation stays trustworthy to the unique textual content in some ways, even together with some figures from the novella which might be normally omitted from display screen diversifications – resembling Kayvan Novak’s Ali Baba, who seems to Scrooge when he revisits his book-loving childhood self.

Many who watched the primary episode had been impressed by what they noticed, citing the performing and moody cinematography, and heaped reward on the present on social media…

Actually loved the darkish and fantastically filmed first episode of #AChristmasCarol starring Man Pearce, Stephen Graham and Andy Serkis. This new model of the Charles Dickens traditional was written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and contains Tom Hardy as govt producer. pic.twitter.com/kr5htk18Op — Tony Kinson (@mrkinski) December 22, 2019

Wow, how good is a Christmas Carol. GUY Pearce and Stephen Graham brilliantly solid ???? — Oshay (@oshaymoishe1) December 22, 2019

Amusing seeing folks slag off Man Pearce saying Scrooge is not Aussie..Neither is Man Pearce..He was born in Ely Cambridgeshire..England. #AChristmasCarol — @llllVetiverllll (@llllVetiverllll) December 22, 2019

A Christmas Carol on BBC was sensible. Cherished the darkish tones and a the temporary glimpse of Scrooge’s previous. Man Pearce and Stephen Graham had been sensible Cannot look ahead to the following 2 episodes. #AChristmasCarol — Mark Bonner (@markgbonner) December 22, 2019

Do the modifications represent a much-needed replace of Dickens’ basically darkish story, or a sacrilegious butchering of a traditional piece of literature? It’s finally as much as everybody to resolve for themselves – though author Matt Haig may need had the definitive say on the matter:

I do not wish to be a literary purist however Dickens wrote A Christmas Carol about muppets and any model with out muppets simply feels intrinsically improper to me. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) December 22, 2019

A Christmas Carol continues at 9pm tonight (Monday, 23rd December) on BBC One