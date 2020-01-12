A cube made of erasers and mutant Alpha-Bits cereal create an intellectual puzzle

Joel Swanson’s “Eight-and-a-Half-by-Eleven” continues by way of Jan. 18 at David B. Smith Gallery. (Supplied by David B. Smith Gallery)

Joel Swanson’s artwork objects may be mental puzzles. However fixing them could be a visceral delight.

That’s as a result of the clues come from issues which might be each on a regular basis and sudden: pink, rubber erasers, the yellow ink of a highlighter pen, a field of Alpha-Bits cereal.

Or extra particularly to that final merchandise, mutant bits of that cereal that Swanson fished out of their cardboard container as a result of they have been incomplete or mangled or for another purpose illegible. He then recast the gnarly fragments in lead and set them on a desk in an ideal grid to convey consideration to their messiness.

The ensuing piece, titled “Unrecognizable Letter Forms,” raises a query about language and the ways in which the symbolism of language can fail us. Youngsters study their letters, how one can spell, even the fundamentals of studying from Alpha-Bits. However what occurs when this straightforward instrument malfunctions? How does the confusion form their comprehension of issues round them?

Swanson’s present solo exhibition at David B. Smith Gallery, titled “Eight-and-a-Half-by-Eleven” — the usual dimension of paper — is all about language, and it furthers a profession that has dwelled deeply on the issues of human communication. His concept is that the letters, phrases, punctuation and types of writing that assist us perceive ourselves and, simply as importantly, bind us into a standard understanding of one another — are sometimes counterproductive. Letters allow us to down.

Joel Swanson’s “How Many Pink Erasers Would it Take to Make a Perfect Cube?” On show at David. B. Smith Gallery. (Supplied by David B. Smith Gallery)

So many of those conundrums come up after we are first launched to language and this exhibit dwells closely in a spot few critical artwork reveals dare to go: child land, a spot populated by five-year-olds and the issues they love, like crayons, and “Sesame Street” and alphabet books.

And extra cereal. Like quite a lot of youngsters, Swanson recollects that he eschewed books in his quick attention-span years and discovered to learn largely by way of the infinite, repeated scanning of cereal containers as he ate breakfast. He explores this in one other piece, the place he takes the emblem off of a field of Trix, enlarges it and casts it in black, powder-coated aluminum, making a two-dimensional wall sculpture. As an homage to the concept that the actually fascinating passages of a cereal field are on the again, he turns it round, reversing the letters so that they learn backwards.

These items set the tone for “Eight-and-a-Half-by-Eleven,” which frequently feels playful, although typically will get very critical. Somewhat than serving as commentary, although, it actually makes an attempt to boost questions.

Like, for instance,”How Many Pink Pearl Erasers Wouldn’t it Take to Create a Good Dice?,” which is the identify of a chunk that borrows the form of question discovered on a standardized take a look at after which solutions it with a whole bunch of fleshy, stubby, pink erasers stacked into an object that stands one-foot by one-foot by one-foot sq..

The work will get on the bodily high quality of erasers, that we wish to squeeze, fondle and play with them, but additionally at their perform, by taking one thing that’s formally meant to take away one thing and utilizing it to do the alternative — to create one thing — although the perform of the brand new object is likely to be debatable.

Little question, Swanson is extra within the constructions of language than phrases themselves. Certainly, this exhibit has greater than two dozen objects, and all of them are about language. Although there isn’t a single phrase on show.

As an alternative, he reminds us of the voids we’re anticipated to fill in with linguistic expression. In a single nook of the gallery, he papers over two connecting partitions, floor-to-ceiling, with enlarged decals that seem like blown-up variations of dominated paper. One aspect is commonplace rule, the opposite school rule. There’s solely a slight distinction within the distance between traces on all sides, however anybody who has ever needed to swap up their hand-writing to accommodate that distinction is aware of it has an important impact on the way in which we write, and our skill to convey the issues we have to say.

And our handwriting is among the most simple expressions of our id. It types our signatures, a authorized recognition of who we’re, in addition to our private fashion. However how a lot do the compelled constructions of writing affect that and the way a lot is innate, free will?

The piece, by default, brings up the truth that handwriting is on the way in which out, as youngsters study language digitally on keyboards moderately than really forming letters with a pencil or pen. In a way, people will all have the identical handwriting within the close to future, and that can affect the whole lot from individualism to the social standing that has at all times surrounded the standard of our penmanship.

Alpha-Bits cereal serves as the bottom for Joel Swanson’s “Unrecognizable Letters Forms.” (Supplied by David B. Smith Gallery)

Swanson investigates language each on the entrance finish and the again. In a single video piece, he explores the observe of studying the alphabet by pictures. As an example, an apple, a banana, a cat, to grasp the sequence of letters. However how do these pictures, typically primarily based on a middle-class view of the world, work for youngsters who don’t reside at that stage of society, How do cultural biases affect studying?

On the different finish, he considers how we keep in mind language. That yellow ink in highlighter pens is definitely a chemical derivation known as Pyranine and Swanson makes use of it freely in a collection of works on paper that recall the passages he highlighted in precise books he has learn. He principally removes the whole lot besides the fields of that offending yellow shade. When elements of a web page are highlighted what occurs to the knowledge that’s ignored? Does it merely disappear eternally?

“Eight-and-a-Half-by-Eleven” lives in an summary place, however it’s powered by actual issues. Amongst this artist’s different selection of media: Sharpie markers, Wite-out and crayon containers. They supply touchstones that encourage us to hunt out the profound implications of the essential issues we don’t contemplate in relation to language.

Swanson’s artwork can really feel somewhat indifferent at instances, machine-made, processed, the alternative of lovely. However there’s a degree to that. A lot of the way in which we specific ourselves is constricted by the codecs that permit us to do it, by easy issues just like the house between the traces on paper, or by the restricted symbols that make up no matter language we communicate. We don’t specific ourselves freely, regardless that we wish to assume so, we do it throughout the boundaries obligatory for us to grasp one another.

As a present, “Eight-and-a-Half-by-Eleven” reminds us that language is enabling, however it is usually limiting. It’s our pal, but it surely can be very, very chilly.

