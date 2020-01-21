A decade-old Denver ice cream shop changes hands

After a decade on Broadway, Candy Motion Ice Cream, pictured right here on July 23, 2009, was purchased by Frozen Matter this month. (Cyrus McCrimmon, Denver Put up file)

Ice cream acquisition does have a softer ring to it than most enterprise takeovers.

This month, Frozen Matter assumed operations over at Candy Motion. (See the way it retains sounding cuter?)

The primary already has two scoop outlets, in Uptown and Wash Park. The second has been a mainstay for a decade at Broadway and 1st Avenue and can be bought in varied supermarkets.

Followers of Candy Motion will nonetheless have one other full ice cream season to style their favourite flavors.

Frozen Matter house owners Gerry Kim and Josh Gertzen say they may maintain the enterprise working as standard by peak 2020 ice cream-eating season. They’ve even prolonged hours from midday to midnight each day.

“We want to have uniformity in the three ice cream parlors we operate at some point, but we recognize that Sweet Action has built a devoted following in its ten years of operations and we want to make sure that any changes that are made are done right,” Gertzen mentioned in a launch.

Candy motion house owners Sam Kopicko and Chia Basinger moved on from their ice cream enterprise “to focus on family and pursue other opportunities,” based on the discharge.

Frozen Matter operates just a little uniquely within the Denver ice cream scene. In Uptown, the store is a storefront, whereas a Jetsons-like speakeasy is hidden behind the door to a “freezer.”

Candy Motion, 52 Broadway, sweetactionicecream.com; Frozen Matter: 530 E. 19th Ave. and 1061 S. Gaylord St., Denver, frozenmatter.com

