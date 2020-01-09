A deleted Playstation Brasil tweet said that Overwatch 2 will be coming out in 2020

Skip to content material
Overwatch 2 is meant to launch on a number of platforms, together with the Nintendo Change, sooner or later sooner or later. No launch date has been formally given by Blizzard, however the date could also be before you assume. You see, Ps Brasil made a tweet that exposed a 2020 launch for the Ps four model of the sport. It didn’t take lengthy after the tweet was posted earlier than it was deleted. It’s very potential that this 2020 launch window may also be for the Change model, so we’ll let of any additional developments.
