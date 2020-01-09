News

A deleted Playstation Brasil tweet said that Overwatch 2 will be coming out in 2020

January 9, 2020
2 Min Read

Skip to content material

My Nintendo Information

Nintendo Information

Nintendo Change

ssf1991

By ssf1991

Go away a Remark on A deleted Ps Brasil tweet stated that Overwatch 2 shall be popping out in 2020

Overwatch 2 is meant to launch on a number of platforms, together with the Nintendo Change, sooner or later sooner or later. No launch date has been formally given by Blizzard, however the date could also be before you assume. You see, Ps Brasil made a tweet that exposed a 2020 launch for the Ps four model of the sport. It didn’t take lengthy after the tweet was posted earlier than it was deleted. It’s very potential that this 2020 launch window may also be for the Change model, so we’ll let of any additional developments.

Supply

Go away a Reply

Fill in your particulars under or click on an icon to log in:

Gravatar

WordPress.com Logo


You’re commenting utilizing your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Google photo


You’re commenting utilizing your Google account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Twitter picture


You’re commenting utilizing your Twitter account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Facebook photo


You’re commenting utilizing your Fb account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment