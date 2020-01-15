A different actress almost played Rey in The Force Awakens

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. By utilizing our Companies, you conform to our use of cookies. Study Extra.

Daisy Ridley was a relative unknown when she scored the lead within the Star Wars sequel trilogy, however the eventual Drive Awakens, Final Jedi, and Rise of the Skywalker actress was removed from the one lady up for the position. In a brand new interview, Ridley’s greatest competitors revealed herself.

Whereas talking to The Hollywood Reporter about her half within the just lately launched aquatic-horror Underwater, former Iron Fist actress Jessica Henwick shared that she was in critical rivalry for the extremely sought-after and career-defining position as Rey, the Drive-sensitive fledgling Jedi who went on to coach beneath Luke Skywalker and combat alongside Basic Leia Organa.

Regardless of spending half a 12 months preventing for the position of Rey, Henwick finally misplaced out to Ridley. As a comfort, The Drive Awakens director J.J. Abrams created the position she ended up enjoying within the movie — the Resistance pilot Jess “Testor” Pava.

“That was a long one,” Henwick informed THR‘s HeatVision weblog about her audition expertise. “I used to be auditioning for [Rey], really, so I spent six months auditioning for that character. After which, on the finish, J.J. mentioned, ‘I would like you to be within the movie, however I need to write a personality for you.’ That is how Jess Pava was created.”

Throughout the interview, throughout which she additionally mentioned her connections to imminent big-budget blockbusters Matrix four and Godzilla vs. Kong, Henwick revealed how troublesome it was to lose that huge half ultimately.

“It’s hard because I’ve been doing this long enough to know that you go in, audition, put it to the back of your mind, don’t think about it and don’t get emotionally invested,” the actress mentioned. “But, after six months, you can’t help but just desperately want it. I’m also such a big J.J. fan. So, I was a mess at the end of those six months.”