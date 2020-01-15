A different actress almost played Rey in The Force Awakens

Daisy Ridley was a relative unknown when she scored the lead within the Star Wars sequel trilogy, however the eventual Drive Awakens, Final Jedi, and Rise of the Skywalker actress was removed from the one lady up for the position. In a brand new interview, Ridley’s greatest competitors revealed herself.
Whereas talking to The Hollywood Reporter about her half within the just lately launched aquatic-horror Underwater, former Iron Fist actress Jessica Henwick shared that she was in critical rivalry for the extremely sought-after and career-defining position as Rey, the Drive-sensitive fledgling Jedi who went on to coach beneath Luke Skywalker and combat alongside Basic Leia Organa.
Regardless of spending half a 12 months preventing for the position of Rey, Henwick finally misplaced out to Ridley. As a comfort, The Drive Awakens director J.J. Abrams created the position she ended up enjoying within the movie — the Resistance pilot Jess “Testor” Pava.
“That was a long one,” Henwick informed THR‘s HeatVision weblog about her audition expertise. “I used to be auditioning for [Rey], really, so I spent six months auditioning for that character. After which, on the finish, J.J. mentioned, ‘I would like you to be within the movie, however I need to write a personality for you.’ That is how Jess Pava was created.”
Throughout the interview, throughout which she additionally mentioned her connections to imminent big-budget blockbusters Matrix four and Godzilla vs. Kong, Henwick revealed how troublesome it was to lose that huge half ultimately.
“It’s hard because I’ve been doing this long enough to know that you go in, audition, put it to the back of your mind, don’t think about it and don’t get emotionally invested,” the actress mentioned. “But, after six months, you can’t help but just desperately want it. I’m also such a big J.J. fan. So, I was a mess at the end of those six months.”
This is not the primary time Jessica Henwick has mentioned her historical past with Rey
Although Henwick’s attachment to the Star Wars universe was information to the handful of followers who hadn’t been residing and respiratory all the pieces concerning the sequel trilogy since The Drive Awakens dropped in 2015, it wasn’t the primary time the actress had spoken about her near-miss because the lead in certainly one of Hollywood’s greatest franchises.
Whereas showing on a solo-Q&A panel at Florida Supercon in 2016, Henwick was requested by a fan whether or not she thought Rey was Luke’s daughter. It was then that she revealed her connection to the half. At the moment, the query of Rey’s lineage was nonetheless fairly contemporary within the Star Wars fandom, and the collection itself was removed from any of its last installment reveals. So whereas Henwick appeared assured she knew the reply to that viewers query, she shied away from giving too many particulars in worry that she may “get sued.” She informed the panel viewers, “The thing is, that was the role I originally auditioned for, and I got really far with that character, so I’m pretty sure I know. So… sorry guys. Secret’s safe with me.”
With the trilogy now concluded, we all know the destiny of Rey and who she’s associated to (she’s a Palpatine by blood and a Skywalker by selection), however the identical cannot be mentioned for the way forward for Henwick’s character. Fortunate for followers of Blue Three, Jess’ name check in her starfighter squadron, Henwick assured THR that her younger Resistance pilot character and “the first female X-wing pilot that we’ve seen” within the movies is doing simply high quality.
“Jess Pava is alive and well,” Henwick mentioned. “You can read up on all her adventures in new spinoff comic books. So, don’t worry, she’s doing great. She’s living her best life.”
There have been different big-name stars up for the position of Rey.
Jean-baptiste Lacroix, Frazer Harrison/Getty Pictures
The Star Wars sequel trilogy could have ended on a combined observe, but it surely’s arduous to disclaim the profession leverage it lent its main actors.
Since showing within the trilogy, Poe Dameron actor Oscar Isaac has gone on land roles in notable initiatives like Annihilation, Triple Frontier, and the upcoming Dune reboot. In the meantime, John Boyega — the actor behind First Order stormtrooper defector and resistance member Finn — has nabbed lead appearing and voice roles in Detroit, Pacific Rim: Rebellion, and Watership Down. Ridley herself has had main elements in Homicide on the Orient Specific, Ophelia, and the upcoming conflict biopic A Girl of No Significance.
That is why it isn’t stunning to listen to Henwick took shedding the position of Rey so arduous. It is also not surprising to seek out out that each Henwick and Ridley have been up towards different huge competitors. Different actresses who have been reportedly up for the gig included Shailene Woodley (The Fault in Our Stars, Divergent), Jennifer Lawrence (The Starvation Video games, X-Males), Elizabeth Olsen (Avengers: Endgame, Sorry For Your Loss), and Saoirse Ronan (Little Girls, Woman Chook). In a 2013 interview with IndieWire, Ronan revealed, “I haven’t got Star Wars. I haven’t got the position. To fake that you’ve got a lightsaber in a scene is at all times very thrilling. It could be nice. However it’s one thing that everybody’s gone up for.”
Like Ronan, Henwick by no means received to stroll in Rey’s footwear, however with the slate of initiatives Henwick has lined up, it appears like Drive has been together with her all alongside.
Add Comment