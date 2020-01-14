‘A Fight For Children’s Future’: Women At Shaheen Bagh On Citizenship Law

Protests in opposition to the citizenship regulation have taken over the Shaheen Bagh space in Delhi

New Delhi:

At 9.30 pm each evening for 30 days now, when most individuals are secure at residence and enjoyable after dinner and roads put on a semi-deserted look, 46-year-old Rizwana Siddiqui is getting ready to courageous the freezing chilly of this Delhi winter and spend the entire evening at Shaheen Bagh, the place a bunch of brave and principled girls have led a outstanding sit-in protest in opposition to the controversial citizenship regulation.

Taking part within the protest calls for extra from Rizwana than the fortitude to courageous winter nights – earlier than she leaves residence she should guarantee dinner is prepared. She can also be an bronchial asthma affected person and should take her remedy and use a nebuliser earlier than heading out. She should additionally bear in mind to pack an inhaler within the sweater she wears to the protest web site. None of this could be attainable with out the assist of her household, she says.

“If I did not have his (referring to her husband) support it would not have been possible. Whatever I manage to prepare he is happy with it. Sometimes I am unable to prepare lunch after coming back. For a wife it is important to have such cooperation from the husband,” Rizwana explains to HEARALPUBLICIST.

Khalid Jamal Siddiqui, her 52-yer-old husband provides: “I can’t contribute more because I have to go for my job every day. But my wife can manage to go and she feels for the cause from the bottom of her heart. I appeal to others as well if your mothers and sisters want to go you should encourage them and not discourage them”.

A whole bunch have been protesting in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

At 10 pm, after the couple has completed their dinner, Rizwana takes a 15-minute e-rickshaw experience to Shaheen Bagh. In the course of the experience she tells HEARALPUBLICIST she is a housewife and the mom of two sons who work exterior Delhi.

She says she by no means beforehand participated in protests however was impressed to take action after the occasions of December 15 – when what began as a peaceable march by college students from close by Jamia Millia Islamia ended with Delhi Police barging into the campus and beating college students.

“When I went ahead and got to know students had been lathi-charged… stones, glass, blood and lathis were on the road. On reaching home I got to know about the brutality… I screamed and cried,” Rizwana tells HEARALPUBLICIST.

“Campuses are supposed to be safe and parents send children to study there. Somebody lost his eye… others suffered fractures of their arms or legs. What are we doing?” she asks.

Girls from a number of faiths and religions have gathered at Shaheen Bagh to protest the citizenhip regulation

Hitting out at legal guidelines that divide on non secular line, she additionally calls on moms to take to the streets, asking: “If our kids won’t be alive what is the point of our life then?”

On reaching the protest web site Rizwana camps there for the subsequent six hours, throughout which era she helps different girls within the distribution of meals and cleansing up, whereas listening to the poetry that’s recited all evening lengthy. She would not depart until four am, when she shares a experience with a feminine good friend for security causes.

This isn’t simply the story of Rizwana Siddiqui. There are a number of such girls, a few of whom even include their youngsters, who won’t be silenced. Even on the coldest December evening in Delhi in 100 years, the ladies of Shaheen Bagh stand tall and defiant.

Rehana, 28, brings her 20-day-old daughter and sits in quiet protest each day from 1 pm to 9 pm. “It is a fight for the future of our children,” she says.

On Sunday Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians protesting at Shaheen Bagh prayed collectively

Asma Khatun, 90, sits each day from three pm to 9 pm. “We are fighting for the Constitution and for our brothers. I want to tell those who ask me for proof show me what were the names of your ancestors. I can show you the names of my last 7 generations,” she says.

And it is not simply Muslim girls who’re protesting. The relay sit-in has assist from all communities – on Sunday Hindus, Muslims, Christians and Sikhs carried out rituals and united to learn out the holy books of their religions.

In the meantime, volunteers guarantee a continuing stream of meals alongside social media campaigns for the availability important objects.

Ishika Rajveer, a pupil of the Girl Shri Ram School who got here to Shaheen Bagh with a number of packs of biscuits for the protesters, tells HEARALPUBLICIST: “These women have been doing a commendable job. I really wanted to lend them support. Giving them food is the bare minimum one can do”.