A former Denver Bronco, a boxer and a “helitack” crew member join Denver Fire Department

The Denver Fireplace Division’s latest class of firefighters will go down in historical past as essentially the most various within the division’s historical past and can chip away at its objective of bringing extra ladies into its fireplace homes.

The graduates, who obtained their badges in a Friday ceremony, included a former Denver Broncos tight-end, two feminine navy veterans, a feminine “helitack” firefighter, who repelled from helicopters to battle blazes, and an expert boxer.

Six of the 23 college students had been ladies, making this batch of feminine firefighters the biggest in Denver’s historical past. The division now has 59 ladies out of 1,042 firefighters, a 5.6% charge that exceeds the nationwide common, which is usually from three% to three.5%, mentioned Capt. Greg Pixley, the division’s officer in control of recruiting and outreach.

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Put up Charmaine Cassie get able to graduate to the Denver Fireplace Division at Tivoli Turnalle at Metropolitan State College on Jan. 17, 2020 in Denver.

“It’s very diverse now, and I kind of wanted to tap in and kind of add to that diversity,” mentioned Jessica Schaefer, one of many graduates and a navy veteran. “I just wanted to be a figure for young girls growing up and just kind of get them to see that women can do the same thing that men can do.”

Schaefer, a Denver native, grew up athletic and excited by service. The tradition of the town and the fireplace division matched her navy beliefs and appeared like the apparent subsequent step after serving as a navy police officer, she mentioned.

Pixley mentioned it’s uncommon to see ladies in fireplace departments as a result of the cultural beliefs embodied by females could differ from these of conventional firefighters.

“Our goal is to represent the community,” Pixley mentioned. “We certainly would like to make sure [women] know they can be a Denver firefighter.”

Wesley Duke, who performed tight-end for the Broncos in 2005, mentioned the day was a very long time coming. The brand new recruits have spent the previous 18 weeks in grueling coaching made up of extraordinarily demanding written and bodily work.

“It was a lot of long hours, so it took me away from my family,” Duke mentioned.

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Put up Wesley Duke indicators his oath of workplace paperwork earlier than graduating to the Denver Fireplace Division participate in a ceremony at Tivoli Turnalle at Metropolitan State College on January 17, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.

He mentioned that after enjoying for the Broncos, he grew to become a truck driver, and the rationale he give up that was so he could possibly be residence extra along with his household. However the coaching saved him away from residence, too.

“I want to retire from this, I eventually want to get to be an engineer and driving the fire rigs, and just being in the system and helping the city the best way I can,” Duke mentioned.

One graduate, Michael Knecht, missed the ceremony as a result of he’s deployed with the navy. His spouse accepted his badge.

Through the ceremony, Capt. Sarah Kamstra performed a video of the recruits in coaching. Associates and households watched as their family members scaled multiple-story buildings, deployed ladders and hosed down raging fires onscreen.

Danny Turney, who was elected by his friends to talk on behalf of the graduates, described the trials of academy coaching. The 2-minute drill will stick out of their minds.

“This was a drill that at random, an instructor would walk into our classroom and say, ‘Two minutes.’ We would have two minutes to run out to the gear shed, don all of our gear in full, and report to the south side of the drill ground with all of our gear on,” Turney mentioned. “I’m convinced the two-minute drill actually takes three minutes to accomplish.”