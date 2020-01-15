A French retailer has deleted a listing for a Nintendo Switch version of Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Listings for third-party ports on the Nintendo Change have been popping up recently, and now one other one has appeared. GameXplain has found French retailer, Cultura, had an inventory for a Change model of Saints Row IV: Re-Elected. This version of Saints Row IV comes with the entire sport’s downloadable content material. The retailer itemizing was eliminated, however one other itemizing has appeared from a French distributor. In the meantime, there’s a itemizing for the Ps four model of the sport that has a March 27th, 2020 launch date for the Change model. You may see GameXplain‘s video concerning the matter down under.