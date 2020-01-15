A French retailer has deleted a listing for a Nintendo Switch version of Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Listings for third-party ports on the Nintendo Change have been popping up currently, and now one other one has appeared. GameXplain has found French retailer, Cultura, had a list for a Change model of Saints Row IV: Re-Elected. This version of Saints Row IV comes with the entire sport’s downloadable content material. The retailer itemizing was eliminated, however one other itemizing has appeared from a French distributor. In the meantime, a list for the Ps four model of the sport has a March 27th, 2020 launch date for the Change model. You possibly can see GameXplain‘s video in regards to the matter down beneath.
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
Add Comment