A frigid Wisconsin welcome awaits Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

GREEN BAY — There will probably be a great, old school Wisconsin welcome ready for Russell Wilson when he makes his newest return to the state that was as soon as his soccer house.

The snow is on its means — probably a foot of it on Saturday alone — definitely sufficient of a dump for the Seahawks star to recall his school days down the street in Madison, the place he quarterbacked the Badgers and bought acclimated to the climate and the love of us have for soccer round right here.

Given the banged-up standing of the Seattle offensive line and given the ferocious Packers cross assault, Wilson figures to be maybe probably the most essential variable to the end result of Sunday’s divisional-round assembly at Lambeau Discipline.

With the Seahawks operating sport nearly as good as shut down as a result of these accidents, operating backs Marshawn Lynch and Travis Homer managed simply 19 yards in final week’s NFC wild-card sport doing so on a mixed 17 carries. Might Lynch be a handful in his third sport again after popping out of semi-retirement? Certain. However greater than doubtless it will likely be the performs that Wilson makes (or doesn’t) along with his legs and arm that resolve Seattle’s destiny.

Wilson saved the day in final week’s win in Philadelphia with the identical act he has perfected all through his profession, each at Wisconsin and in Seattle: Scrambling to increase performs whereas at all times being a risk to compete a cross downfield.

So how do you cease him? Get able to count on the sudden and to run to the purpose of exhaustion.

“It’s tough because we talk to our guys about defending both plays — the intended play they called in the huddle and the extend play,” Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine stated. “We at all times should assume he’s going to make the primary man miss. He’s most likely the perfect within the league at it.

“It actually turns into avenue ball after the primary play is prolonged. It’s powerful to duplicate in follow. I’ve advised our guys to be ready to run extra. The GPS trackers are going to be via the roof.”

Whereas not a Packers fan throughout his one 12 months with the Badgers, Wilson is younger sufficient and Inexperienced Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers sufficiently old that the previous can keep in mind the best way the latter was revered at that time of his profession.

“I’ve always watched Aaron,” stated Wilson, who received a Large 10 championship with the Badgers in 2011 after transferring from North Carolina. “He’s the epitome of what success seems to be like when it comes to with the ability to make performs in his profession to this point. I like learning nice gamers and he’s a kind of guys. He’s one of many best to play the sport.

“Clearly, being on the College of Wisconsin, everyone was sporting 12 jerseys. I bought to listen to quite a bit about him. It was at all times cool.”

LET IT SNOW

So simply how unhealthy is the climate anticipated to be for Sunday’s 6:40 p.m. EST kickoff to finish the four-game divisional-round weekend?

The excellent news is that the snow is predicted to have stopped by earlier Sunday morning. The unhealthy information is that as a lot as a foot could have fallen by then and with temperatures at kickoff projected to be at minus-Eight Celsius, the notorious Frozen Tundra home-field benefit will probably be in place.

On Friday, Packers officers put out a name for followers prepared to indicate up early Sunday morning to shovel the stands at Lambeau earlier than the gates open at 1:40 p.m. native time.

“It’s not going to do anything for us because we’ve been playing in it all season,” Packers vast receiver Jake Kumerow stated. “We’re the Green Bay Packers. We’re ready for it. It might affect the other guys.”

ATTACKING THE PACK?

With a 13-Three file that earned them the NFC North title and a bye week, the Packers are the No. 2 seed of their convention.

An erratic season, which included some underwhelming victories over doubtful opponents such because the Redskins, Panthers and Lions, has led to doubts about Inexperienced Bay’s capacity to contend in its first post-season look in three years.

Then again, the Packers may very well be seen as opportunistic, as they had been a reputable Eight-1 in video games determined by lower than one rating.

“We understand there are a lot of people who haven’t liked the way we’ve been winning,” Packers cornerback Tramon Williams stated on Friday, tongue in cheek. “We’re the worst 13-Three staff on the earth.

“From the surface, it gave the impression of that each one 12 months lengthy. However we simply continued to do what we do all 12 months and continued to win video games.”

The Seahawks weren’t precisely a blow-out-the-opposition sort staff, both, changing into simply the second staff in NFL historical past to win 10 one-score video games in a single season.

Like the entire house groups within the divisional spherical, the Packers are favoured this weekend, a four-point decide over the 11-5 Seahawks. That unfold, nonetheless, is the bottom of the 4 video games this weekend even supposing Inexperienced Bay’s five-game profitable streak is the longest among the many 4 remaining NFC groups.

QUICK HITS

With a win on Sunday, the Packers would tie the Dallas Cowboys for the third-most post-season wins in NFL historical past (35). The Patriots (37) lead adopted by the Steelers (36) … Wilson and Rodgers are the one quarterbacks within the remaining eight of those playoffs to have each made it to and received a Tremendous Bowl. They’ve confronted one another seven earlier occasions, with the Seahawks holding a Four-Three edge in these video games. All three Seattle losses got here at Lambeau … Some divisional spherical notes on the Packers: They’re Four-1 of their previous 5 divisional video games after a bye and are 6-1 on this spherical when enjoying at Lambeau.