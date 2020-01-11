A high-profile lawsuit targeting Huntington Beach over housing could end in a settlement

The Newsom administration is nearing a cope with Huntington Seashore that may finish a contentious lawsuit over town’s alleged failure to plan for extra inexpensive housing.

In a letter despatched to the Orange County metropolis on Friday, state housing officers mentioned a proposal to extend low-income housing growth within the metropolis would meet the phrases of a state legislation that requires all communities to zone for sufficient inexpensive housing to satisfy projected inhabitants development.

If the Huntington Seashore Metropolis Council approves the proposal by March, the letter mentioned, town would then be in compliance with the state legislation.

“We want to compliment the team that Huntington Beach put together that worked with [the state housing department] over the holidays,” Gov. Gavin Newsom mentioned throughout a information convention Friday to unveil his state price range proposal.

Final January, Newsom spearheaded a lawsuit in opposition to Huntington Seashore, arguing that town backtracked on its plans to zone for inexpensive housing alongside town’s main industrial corridors and by no means took motion to switch the deliberate residential density elsewhere within the metropolis, as required by legislation. The case, filed within the governor’s first month in workplace, was extensively interpreted to be a warning shot in opposition to native governments which have resisted housing growth — one thing Newsom has argued is a key reason for the state’s scarcity of houses.

Underneath the deal, which primarily applies to the industrial corridors, town must permit for extra initiatives that put aside at the very least 20% of their housing for low-income residents. The phrases have been negotiated by state and metropolis housing officers.

Huntington Seashore’s planning fee is scheduled to think about the proposal on Tuesday. Ought to town in the end agree, the central difficulty within the state’s lawsuit can be resolved, mentioned Russ Heimerich, a spokesman with the California Enterprise, Client Companies and Housing Company.

“The lawsuit against Huntington Beach is about them not being in compliance,” Heimerich mentioned. “If they come into compliance, the lawsuit would likely become moot.”

Huntington Seashore Mayor Lyn Semeta and different metropolis officers couldn’t be reached for remark Friday.

Newsom mentioned the proposed deal confirmed how strain from his administration may power cities to plan for housing. He held conferences final winter with dozens of cities that have been out of compliance with the housing provide legislation. Since then, 17 native governments — most of them small or rural — have reached agreements with the state on their housing plans with out litigation.

Nonetheless, Newsom mentioned the state must do extra, together with decreasing charges and decreasing rules, to make sure that builders are in a position to construct new housing on land that’s deliberate for it.

“It’s the most vexing struggle that we have,” he mentioned.

Ought to town of Huntington Seashore move the proposed growth plan, it could not finish all housing litigation with the state. Town has challenged 4 not too long ago handed state housing legal guidelines, arguing that they unconstitutionally impinge on town’s authority to manage land-use. That case stays pending in court docket.