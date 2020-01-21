A hive heist: Nearly 100 beehives stolen in Northern California

Practically 100 beehives, every holding greater than 50,000 bees, have gone lacking in Northern California, officers stated.

Mike Potts, a beekeeper and proprietor of Oregon-based Pottsy’s Pollination and Honey Farm, found Friday that 92 of his hives had disappeared from a holding space in Yuba Metropolis. The hives are used to pollinate almond orchards.

Potts thinks the beehives have been stolen by different beekeepers, probably from elsewhere in Sutter County, whose personal hives had possible skilled a colony collapse.

Over the past 10 years, Potts stated that beehive thefts have develop into extra frequent as illness has more and more killed the bugs. Final yr, he stated, about 400 beehives have been stolen from a neighboring subject.

His idea is that the hives have been swiped through the night time, loaded into the again of a truck and hauled to a different vacation spot. Potts’ pallet bins and some other proof linking the bees to his provide have been burned, he stated. Sutter County authorities are investigating the theft.

“We work hard enough all year to keep them alive. Then one guy comes around and steals them,” Potts stated.

The theft will incur a $44,000 income loss, however insurance coverage will assist pay for a few of that, the beekeeper stated, and he’s already lined his shoppers in Oregon, Washington and elsewhere in California.

The bigger difficulty, although, is the repopulation of the bees.

It takes a few yr for a hive to develop to full capability, Potts stated. As bees face exterior threats from mite infestation, beekeepers should continuously adapt to modifications and work diligently to guard their hives.

“If you’re a good beekeeper, you do that,” he stated. “If you’re not, you go steal them.”

Potts stated he doesn’t anticipate the stolen hives to be recovered. Even when they’re, he believes they’d be broken.

For now, he’s targeted on stopping different hives from being taken. He plans so as to add GPS trackers to the hives, putting them inside frames that the bees will use. The monitoring gadgets will monitor any motion of the hives and alert Potts to any undesirable exercise.