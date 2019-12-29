A light in darkness: Longtime Denver deputy turned jail chaplain reflects on 30 years of service

Hosea Cannon is aware of what it means to really feel misplaced. He is aware of what it means to really feel hopeless.

And over the previous 9 years because the chaplain in Denver’s jails, Cannon has wheeled a cart of Bibles by way of the corridors of Denver’s jails hoping to save lots of others from the identical feeling of despair that when threatened his life.

In his 31st 12 months with the Denver Sheriff Division, Cannon is among the jail’s greatest celebrities. Often known as “Chap” within the halls and pods of the downtown jail, Cannon estimated that he’s helped greater than 7,000 folks in one-on-one conversations over the 9 years he’s held the job, and numerous extra within the years he labored as a deputy.

“My main job is to give people hope and inspire them — to help them dream again,” he stated. “I try to be a light in darkness.”

His voice booms when he talks and he makes use of his palms to inform tales. Generally he tells inmates his personal story, how he grew from a troubled teen to a school soccer participant, then from a martial arts professional to a pastor. He shoots his service weapon with 100% accuracy, he stated, but additionally is understood to cry in films.

“My father taught me to be both tough and tender,” he stated. “Even as a deputy I felt it was my duty to reach people where they are.”

However Cannon’s function within the jail is greater than main Bible research and providing prayers, stated Andrew Jones, program administrator with the sheriff’s division. The chaplain additionally refers inmates to sources inside and outdoors the jail and manages a herd of greater than 400 spiritual volunteers who assist attend to the spiritual wants of everybody, irrespective of their religion.

“People may scoff at it, but we try to make it work for everyone — even if it’s satanism,” Jones stated.

Tending to somebody’s religious wants can even function necessary psychological well being therapy, he stated. The jail tries to assist folks join with housing or dependancy therapy, however generally it’s a extra inside drawback that must be solved.

“Sometimes it’s that one prayer, or just being listened to, that makes the difference,” Jones stated.

As a youngster, Cannon was a self-described “ruffian.” He wasn’t concerned in gangs, precisely, however he bought in sufficient bother that his dad and mom despatched him from his residence in Monroe, Louisiana, to Denver to stick with an uncle one summer season.

He earned a scholarship to play soccer on the College of Arkansas, however at 19 he misplaced it as a result of he was partying an excessive amount of to attend class.

The lack of his scholarship obliterated what he noticed as his future. In a second of despair, he considered killing himself. He knew his roommate had a gun. Within the seconds earlier than he pulled the set off, he stated a small prayer — a final minute plea to God.

“And God said, ‘I want your life,’” Cannon stated.

Hosea Cannon, Jr., Senior Pastor at Larger Religion Wordhip Middle, high heart, serves because the chaplain at Van Cise-Simonet Detention Middle in Denver. Pictured Dec. 10, 2019.

That second turned his life round, he stated. He married and, after a quick stint in finance, joined the Denver Sheriff Division in 1988. He didn’t really feel a selected draw towards regulation enforcement, however he wanted a job to feed his household.

Cannon labored for years as a deputy on the county jail earlier than turning into a coach on the academy, the place he taught hand-to-hand fight. In 1999, Cannon felt a name to grow to be a pastor and begin his personal church. He tried to resign, telling his supervisor that he felt God inform him it was time for a profession change.

“He said, ‘Well talk to God again,’” Cannon stated of his supervisor.

Cannon agreed to remain for yet one more 12 months, which quickly become one other decade with the division. When the chaplain’s place got here open in 2010, he felt it was the proper alternative to mix his ministry together with his work.

Cannon stays in contact with among the folks he meets in jail. That was the case for Gabe Cohen, who met Cannon in 2010 whereas on his strategy to his seventh jail keep.

Cannon invited Cohen to his Bible research, which was nothing like Cohen had attended earlier than. In his years in prisons and jails, Cohen attended dozens of Bible lessons however all the time stopped practising as soon as he left the amenities.

“He was outside of the box of what you think of as a chaplain,” Cohen stated.

Throughout that seventh and closing jail keep — with a few of Cannon’s messages echoing in his thoughts — Cohen determined to construct a brand new life for himself. When he bought out, he began to coach as a Krav Maga teacher and in 2015 launched his personal enterprise. Unknown to him, Cannon adopted together with Cohen’s successes by way of Fb. Sooner or later, when Cohen was touring by way of Denver, Cannon reached out and requested to take him to lunch.

“I hadn’t heard his name in years,” Cohen stated. “I didn’t even know how to address him.”

However the two related and Cannon later served as a reference for Cohen when he opened his personal jail ministry. Twice every week, Cohen visits the jails in Eagle and Garfield counties to host Bible research.

“If I can ever be an inspiration to other men in jail like this man was an inspiration to me, that would be a good life,” Cohen stated.

Cannon stated he plans to retire quickly and focus extra on his work as a pastor at Larger Religion Worship Middle. However his love for his job was evident on a current day as he spoke to inmates in Denver’s Downtown Detention Middle.

Hosea Cannon, Jr., Senior Pastor at Larger Religion Wordhip Middle, serves because the chaplain at Van Cise-Simonet Detention Middle in Denver. Pictured Dec. 10, 2019.

Two nuns in white habits waved excitedly to Cannon as he entered an elevator. And when he walked into one of many jail’s pods, males instantly began to float towards him to speak. He joked with them, shared a bit little bit of his personal story. He gathered a small group round him, asking them how lengthy they’ve till they’re launched and what their plans are after.

Earlier than ending with a prayer, he requested the lads a query, one he’s requested many instances earlier than.

“A lot of people have not found their purpose yet,” he stated. “Have you found yours?”