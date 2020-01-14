‘A LOT OF TALENT’: Rielly confident Leafs defence corps can get job done in his absence

Morgan Rielly isn’t the sort to wallow in distress.

The Maple Leafs defenceman might be out of the lineup for the following eight weeks after struggling a damaged left foot towards the Florida Panthers on Sunday, however when he met with reporters on Tuesday morning at Scotiabank Area, Rielly was matter-of-fact.

“Just part of the journey,” Rielly mentioned as he leaned on crutches exterior the Leafs’ dressing room. “It occurs to everybody. I’m not going to be overly dramatic about it.

“We’ve bought an ideal coaching employees right here, nice docs, so we’re going to work onerous and attempt to get again.”

Rielly took a shot from Panthers ahead Aleksander Barkov off the within of his foot within the first interval and departed from the sport, although he returned and gutted it out for the remainder of the night.

“Our whole team would have done it,” Rielly mentioned of enjoying with the harm. “It’s just something you do. You just play through it and just deal with the consequences after. Unfortunately, it was a little more severe than I thought.”

Rielly’s absence will give Rasmus Sandin a possibility to show he could make an influence within the Nationwide Hockey League. Sandin, who excelled for the Toronto Marlies and for Sweden on the 2020 world junior championship after beginning the season with six video games for the Leafs, might be paired with Cody Ceci when Toronto performs host to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday evening.

“He wants me to score 10 goals tonight,” Sandin mentioned jokingly when he was requested about his conversations with coach Sheldon Keefe.

“He just wants me to play my game and be confident out there. I think we’re both looking forward tonight to see how I do.”

The Leafs pair of Travis Dermott and Justin Holl will stay intact, and can get heavier minutes towards the opposition’s greatest gamers, whereas Martin Marincin will play with Tyson Barrie.

Keefe pressured the defence pairs might be fluid and he’ll make modifications if he sees match.

“There’s definitely some heightened awareness to (emphasizing team defence), which I think is a healthy thing for our team,” Keefe mentioned within the wake of the Rielly harm. “It’s alternative for us to rally as a gaggle.

“It’s a bit bit time for reflection for us as a crew of the place we have to get higher and the place we are able to make up for any of all these losses.”

Will Keefe ask his defencemen to play extra conservatively with Rielly and Jake Muzzin out?

“We don’t think we need to change the way that we play in relation to our philosophy and how we want to play, but the execution of it needs to be better,” Keefe mentioned. “It will must get higher even when we had been totally wholesome. We haven’t performed ok in that sense. We’re not enjoying the best way that we wish to play.

“The elite groups within the league don’t get fazed by all these conditions. And we wish to be an elite crew. We consider we’re an elite crew and have the power to take large steps as a gaggle.”

The Leafs recalled Timothy Liljegren from the Marlies, however there isn’t any plan at this level to make use of Liljegren in a sport.

Keefe had a sliver of fine information, saying that Muzzin, who has missed seven video games with a damaged foot, has progressed to the purpose that he may skate on Wednesday.

Rielly, who’s main the Leafs in ice time and has 27 factors in 46 video games, figured the defence corps will be capable to handle with out him.

“If you look at the players that we have healthy and available, there’s a lot of talent, lots of character,” Rielly mentioned. “To lose one piece isn’t a giant deal. We’ve a number of guys who can come and take duty and play effectively.

“We’ve all the time talked about depth of being a energy of ours and when that will get examined, it’s time for guys to simply accept that duty and show that. That’s what the problem might be.”

Rielly might be off his foot for the following few weeks. He didn’t know the severity of the harm when it occurred, however the ache gave him some indication.

“It definitely didn’t feel good, but you don’t know until you take the skate off,” Rielly mentioned. “I got the imaging done (Monday) and came back with a little bit of bad news. It could have been worse.”

Is there a silver lining in that Rielly, who already was enjoying with a minor harm, will get some relaxation for the house stretch?

“You can put a spin on it,” Rielly mentioned. “You attempt to take alternative to relaxation, heal different accidents, do what you’ll be able to to arrange mentally to get again and be in place, assist the crew, that’s the top aim.

“I don’t know what the time-frame is. It’s a bit delicate when it comes to how the therapeutic course of goes, however I simply wish to get again and be wholesome and assist the crew.”

[email protected]

twitter.com/koshtorontosun