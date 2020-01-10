A Majority Of Segments On WWE RAW Lost Viewership This Week

WWE Uncooked introduced the perfect present that they may to kick off 2020. They fell in viewership from final week, however the true telling indicators might be which segments gained and misplaced viewers.

The primary hour of WWE Uncooked this week did 2,550,000 viewers. The second hour pulled in 2,409,000 viewers with the third hour getting 2,195,000 viewers.

After Brock Lesnar began Uncooked this week solely 2 of the eight segments gained viewership.

The Wrestling Observer E-newsletter notes that the height viewership for WWE Uncooked this week was the opening phase. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman did 2,717,000 viewers. Then Andrade vs Rey Mysterio misplaced 97,000 viewers.

In the event you take a look at these numbers it seems almost 100,000 viewers determined to show off the present when Brock Lesnar left.

The triple menace Uncooked Tag Crew Title match misplaced 175,000. Becky Lynch’s phase with Asuka misplaced one other 25,000 viewers.

AJ Types and Randy Orton’s angle misplaced 60,000 viewers. AJ Types vs Akira Tozawa did achieve 11,000 viewers. Then Lana and Bobby Lashley’s phase misplaced one other 1,000 viewers.

The AOP & Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe & Huge Present & Kevin Owens gained 138,000 viewers. The present ended at 2,190,000 viewers this week.