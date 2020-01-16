A Married Woman teaser: Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra unite for a same-sex love story…

House / TV / A Married Lady teaser: Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra unite for a same-sex love story set within the 90s. Watch

Ekta Kapoor has shared the teaser of a brand new net present on same-sex relationship within the occasions of Babri Masjid demolition. Titled A Married Lady, the net present marks the digital debut of tv actor Ridhi Dogra and American actor of Indian origin, Monica Dogra.

The teaser exhibits a sketch of the Babri Masjid demolition with voices screaming ‘Jai Shri Ram’. A voice-over talks about how a historic judgement in November 2019 healed a 27-year-old wound. It then strikes to indicate the 2 actors coming shut to one another and holding arms, hinting on the origin of a same-sex love story within the time of political unrest in 1992.

A Married Lady is a narrative of two ladies whose lives and marriages are in full distinction to one another and but when their paths cross, their world modifications drastically. They two ladies (Ridhi and Monica) slowly fall in love with one another and go towards the societal norms. The collection is predicated on Manju Kapur’s e-book Married Girls and options Ridhi as Aastha, a middle-class lady from Delhi, who’s a instructor by career and a painter by ardour. She is the proper daughter, mom, and spouse whose life choices are at all times taken by others, till she meets Peeplika (Monica), an unconventional artist.

Speaking about her digital debut, Ridhi stated, “I feel really honoured to be the part of a story which is so relevant. It’s not just a story about two women and same-sex relationship, it’s much more than that. As an artist, I really didn’t have any inhibition. I was sure if anyone must make such show it should be coming from Ekta because she is truly a boss babe. I think this is a huge opportunity for me, great space and I am so glad that I waited so long for this one.”

Additionally learn: Devi first look: Kajol makes a robust assertion alongside Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia in an all-women movie. See pic

On bagging the character of Peeplika, Monica stated, “I am super excited about this project as it’s my debut in the webspace. I would like to thank ALTBalaji for believing in me to portray this character. I could not have asked for anything better than this for my digital debut. I have been known as a musician and for having played a few roles on the big screen, but this project gives me an opportunity to showcase my acting skills to the fullest. Apart from a talented crew, I will be sharing screen space with Ridhi who is an established actor already, with a huge fan following. I am really excited to work with her. I hope the audience will like both of us in the show.”

The present will launch on Alt Balaji and Zee5.

Observe HeraldPublicist for extra