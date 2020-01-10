A mother-of-two recalls how she lost her three beloved elder sisters and her teenage niece

A mother-of-two has informed revealed the way it seems like her household is cursed after the deaths of three of her sisters, all of their 40s, and the daughter of one in all her late siblings.

Natalie Cribb, 45, from Seaford, East Sussex, was born the fourth of 5 sisters. However between 2011 and 2017, her household was devastated by the lack of all her older sisters, Yvonne, Jane and Mandy, and the loss of life of her niece, Megan, aged simply 17.

Megan was the primary to cross away in Might 2011, from a coronary heart situation she had been born with.

Whereas Yvonne, 45, and Jane each died of breast most cancers in 2012 and 2017, Mandy died of pneumonia in 2014, aged 43, after battling addictions. Natalie welcomed Mandy’s daughter Chelsea into her residence and introduced her up as her personal.

Right now, with the one two sisters remaining – Natalie and her youngest sibling, Rebecca – the mother-of-two is elevating consciousness for You Elevate Me Up, a bereavement charity her sister Jane arrange earlier than she died.

Natalie informed Femail: ‘At occasions it has felt like our household is cursed, as one tragedy has adopted one other.

Natalie Cribb, 45, from Sussex – pictured along with her daughter Ruby – needed to watch her beloved elder sisters handed one after the opposite

Megan (pictured) was Jane’s daughter and handed away instantly in 2011 because of the coronary heart situation she was born with. Jane created You Elevate Me Up, a bereavement charity following Megan’s passing

Mandy, the third sister to die, suffered of substance abuse and habit and handed of pneumonia in 2014. Her daughter Chelsea, pictured right here as a baby, grew up along with her aunt Natalie and is a mom herself now

Youthful sister Rebecca with Natalie and Jane earlier than she handed in 2017. The Cribbs sisters have been at all times shut

‘However out of our nice unhappiness, some good has come – as a result of one in all my sisters began up a charity to assist households who lose their younger folks, and since she died I’ve been serving to to maintain it going.’

Natalie, who’s a single mom to 2 kids aged 19 and 15, mentioned that she was inseparable from her older sisters, Yvonne, Jane and Mandy.

‘Rising up, we have been all so shut – we have been often known as the Cribb ladies,’ she mentioned.

Natalie (left) pictured along with her sisters Jane (centre) and Yvonne earlier than they handed in 2017 and 2012. The three sisters have been shut and stayed united by Yvonne’s breast most cancers analysis

Megan along with her brother earlier than she handed. You Elevate me presents counselling for the family of younger individuals who’ve died instantly

Chelsea, went to reside with Natalie after her mom Mandy’s passing in 2014, and is now a mom herself. Pictured with Natalie and her grandmother Gill

Yvonne pictured along with her son Leon. The eldest of the Cribb sisters was identified with most cancers in 2007

‘Yvonne was our oldest sibling and the center of our household, like a second mom to us all.

‘As a baby she’d insist on holding me and feeding me. In reality that was how she got here to drop me on my head after I was six months outdated, giving me a hairline fracture of the cranium. She by no means lived that one down.’

However in 2007, Yvonne was identified with breast most cancers, which she fought for the following six years.

Mandy, along with her daughter Chelsea and her ex-husband within the nineties. Following the break up, Mandy turned to substances to deal with the top of her marriage

Natalie recalled: ‘Yvonne dealt bravely along with her most cancers but it surely was very laborious for her. As soon as the most cancers unfold to her again, she was in fixed ache.

‘Jane and I used to take her to our gymnasium in her wheelchair, to bathe her within the disabled bathe cubicle.

‘After 2010, Yvonne knew that her sickness was undoubtedly terminal, and he or she used to joke to us: “When they put me in my coffin, at least I won’t have any wrinkles”.’

Pictured: Younger John and Gill Cribb pictured with Mandy (left), Yvonne (centre) and Jane (proper) as younger ladies

John and Gill now, on John’s 70th birthday with Natalie and a few of the kids and grandchildren of her sisters

However the household was heartbroken when Jane’s daughter, Megan, who was born with a coronary heart situation, died unexpectedly on Might three 2011

Natalie says: ‘Megan was born with a narrowed coronary heart valve. It by no means brought about her any issues, however she needed to go for normal checkups on occasion, all her life.

‘Then when she was three, we discovered she was profoundly deaf. However as she grew up, her speech was good and he or she was a really sociable particular person. Jane ran a rugby membership – Megan was at all times there along with her mom, serving to out.’

On the day Megan died, Natalie was working alongside Jane for a property enterprise, after they acquired a telephone name to say Megan had collapsed, on the rugby membership. An air ambulance was known as and paramedics tried to resuscitate her, to no avail.

In February 2019, Natalie ran Brighton’s half marathon in an effort to elevate funds for her sister Janes’ charity (pictured)

Natalie with sisters Rebecca and Jane, who was first identified and handled for breast most cancers in 2012, however whose most cancers got here again in 2015

Jane pictured along with her daughter Megan who died instantly in Might 2011. Jane died six years later. Jane named her bereavement charity You Elevate me Up as a result of her late daughter Megan was a Westlife fan (pictured at a live performance with a good friend)

Quickly after the sisters arrived at Eastbourne Common Hospital, to be met there by Yvonne, docs got here to inform them Megan was gone. She died simply 9 days earlier than her 18th birthday, which she was as a result of have a good time with a celebration.

Afterwards, grieving Jane and her husband Fraser arrange a charity to assist mother and father of younger individuals who died between the ages of 16 and 25.

‘After shedding Megan, Jane and Fraser felt very alone. They wished to talk to another person who had misplaced a younger grownup, like them. However they could not appear to seek out any assist teams appropriate,’ mentioned Natalie.

Yvonne throughout a vacation. After being identified with breast most cancers in 2011, the eldest of the Cribb sisters handed away, aged 45, two years later

John and Gill Cribbs survived three of their daughters and one in all their grandchildren earlier than they reached 70

‘In order that they launched their very own charity, which they known as You Elevate Me Up, in September 2011. They gave the charity its title as a result of Megan at all times cherished the boy band, Westlife. Jane informed me, that they have been doing it as a result of they by no means wished anybody else to really feel as alone as they did, at the moment.’

Since then, the charity, which presents counselling and helps funeral prices, has helped over 100 households.

Nonetheless, extra heartache awaited Natalie and her sister following the loss of life of Megan.

‘In 2012, Jane discovered a lump in her breast, however as a result of she was grieving, she couldn’t face going to the physician, for a really very long time. I solely discovered about it when she mentioned to me someday “Can you’re feeling this?”,’ Natalie mentioned.

Proud grandfather John with Natalie’s son Evan. The Cribbs are a close-knit household regardless of the tragic deaths they’ve endured

John posing with a few of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren on his 70th birthday

‘There was a lump the scale of an orange in her armpit.

‘I used to be horrified and informed her she should go to the physician immediately.’

Jane was identified with breast most cancers – introduced on, she at all times believed, by the grief, stress and shock of shedding her daughter.

She had a breast and lymph glands eliminated, and initially made a superb restoration.

It was thought the household may presumably have a defective gene, however in truth genetic testing proved that they didn’t – it was simply pure unhealthy luck that each sisters had contracted the identical illness.

In 2013, Yvonne handed away, aged simply 45. Natalie mentioned: ‘It was a devastating loss, despite the fact that we’d recognized for a very long time that it could come.’

Then in 2014, Mandy, died from pneumonia on the age of 43. She’d had a tough life, shedding a baby at 15 months, and afterwards turned to medication to numb the ache, combating habit for a few years.

Megan was loss of life however helped at Jane’s work and was beloved by her household. Her passing preceded her aunt Yvonne’s loss of life by just a few months

Natalie and Yvonne. When she acquired the information that her most cancers was in truth terminal, Yvonne joked she would die with out wrinkles

Mandy’s daughter, Chelsea, got here to reside with Natalie on the age of nine-years-old. She is now 29 and a mom herself, whose two ladies name Natalie ‘Nanny Nat Nat.’

From 5 sisters, there have been now three left. However in 2015, Jane’s breast most cancers returned, and he or she was identified with secondary breast most cancers tumours in her liver, lungs, chest wall, and bones.

And in December 2017, Jane, too, misplaced her life to breast most cancers.

In 2018, Natalie was signed off for six weeks, with stress as a result of a number of bereavements.

Natalie says: ‘After Jane’s loss of life, I turned extra concerned within the charity. I knew how a lot it meant to her and the way she wished it to go on, after she was now not round. In reality, as I grieved for my sisters, the charity helped me – giving me one thing constructive to pour my energies into.’

The sisters have been survived by their youthful siblings Natalie and Rebecca and their mother and father John, 71, and Gill, 70.

‘The deaths of my three elder sisters have left it all the way down to Rebecca and me to assist our mother and father as greatest we are able to. I’ve turn into an knowledgeable at serving to to rearrange funerals,’ Natalie defined.

Natalie and her beloved sister Jane have been shut and noticed Yvonne by her most cancers therapy earlier than Jane handed in 2017 from recurring breast most cancers. Natalie is now bringing consciousness for Janes’ charity

‘However I at all times attempt to keep in mind that irrespective of how laborious this has been for me, it has been even worse for others. For my sisters’ companions and their kids.

‘And for my mother and father, who’ve been collectively since they have been youngsters, and who’ve at all times lived for us ladies. They’ve needed to grieve for one daughter, after one other, after one other.

‘Fortunately, I’ve a beautiful circle of mates who’ve actually been there for me since my sisters handed away,’ she added.

After shedding Megan, Jane took up working and now Natalie too has turned to the game and located it a consolation.

‘I’ve by no means been focused on sport – it was that I couldn’t a lot as run for a bus. However Jane typically informed me that working had helped her quite a bit. So I made a decision to attempt to run a half marathon, in her reminiscence,’ she defined.

‘I began coaching in January 2019, and cherished it. I ran three half marathons final 12 months – one for every of the sisters I’ve misplaced. I additionally did a 10,000 ft tandem sky dive and entered my first triathlon!

‘I’ve additionally signed up for my first full marathon this 12 months, 2020.’

The cash raised from her challenges will go to You Elevate Me Up.