A.N. WILSON fears Prince Harry’s decision to step away will have far-reaching consequences

Nobody, least of all Prince Harry himself, would declare he’s an mental. However he’s an honest, amiable and brave man. And for that our Armed Forces welcomed him with open arms.

As quickly as Harry entered Sandhurst navy academy in Might 2005, he turned considered one of their very own.

When he was commissioned a 12 months later as an officer within the Family Cavalry’s Blues and Royals, it was clear that right here was a younger man who had discovered his place and was thriving.

Harry's explicit set of presents – not simply the truth that he has served with distinction, but in addition his immense capability for empathy and sense of enjoyable – shall be laborious to interchange.

Everybody who served with him throughout his ten years as a soldier – not least those that encountered him on his two excursions in Afghanistan, as a co-pilot gunner flying Apache helicopters – tells the same story of fine humour, gallantry and dedication to comrades.

All of which makes his departure from the royal frontline significantly disappointing for his former brothers-in-arms, a lot of whom little question imagine that Harry isn’t simply leaving his household behind, however them too.

Final week, an ex-captain within the Royal Marines broke ranks to criticise the prince’s determination.

James Glancy, who received the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross following three campaigns in Afghanistan, praised Harry for his work with the navy – however added that his ‘behaviour’ over the previous 12 months was not applicable for the Royal Marines Captain Basic – a place he took over from Prince Philip, and should now relinquish.

It isn’t straightforward for these of us who haven’t served within the Forces to understand the significance of the Royal Household’s involvement.

Philip, who saved numerous lives within the Second World Conflict as a primary lieutenant within the Royal Navy, was an avid supporter of his regiments.

He would flip up in far-flung barracks out of the blue to muck in, cheering the troops up along with his sharp jokes, befriending them and their households.

Harry’s willingness to debate his demons, as a toddler haunted by the lack of his mom, resonated with many within the Forces who felt ill-served by the Ministry of Defence after they returned to civilian life. Now Harry is giving all of it up. Harry and Princess Diana are pictured collectively at Thorpe Park in 1992

Many, many extra hours have been spent doing this than the general public ever witnessed.

Even aged 85, after a whistle-stop tour of Baltic states with the Queen, the prince insisted on flying off to the Iraqi port of Basra for a shock go to to the Royal Hussars.

It was boiling sizzling, however he wearing fight gear.

‘It was good to see him here in these hard conditions, taking the time to see us,’ stated one 22-year-old lance corporal on the time.

We civilians, completely correctly, typically wonder if we’d like a monarchy. However within the navy, such sentiments are considered past the pale.

At no time is that this extra evident than each November, when the Queen and the Royal Household collect on the Cenotaph in Whitehall to honour ‘the glorious dead’.

For over a century, the connection has been far more than one thing symbolic.

Queen Victoria’s father, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, was a serving soldier – largely in Canada, because it occurs – and she or he personally devised the concept of the Victoria Cross, with its easy motto: For Valour.

Ever since, our sovereigns and their youngsters haven’t merely supported the armed providers in a ceremonial method, however have joined them.

Just like the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen’s father was a revered officer within the Navy.

Prince Charles served on three battleships earlier than turning into a certified helicopter pilot and becoming a member of the 845 Naval Air Squadron.

For all of Prince Andrew’s failings, nobody can take away the truth that he served with bravery as a helicopter pilot within the Falklands.

Now that the Duke of York is to withdraw from public life – he stays Colonel-in-Chief of the Grenadier Guards, however it’s only a matter of time earlier than somebody decides that’s not sustainable – Harry’s departure is twice as devastating for the Armed Forces.

As his father and his brother have turn out to be, inevitably, increasingly caught up within the constitutional position of the hereditary monarchy, there was ample scope for Harry’s relationship with the troops to flourish.

Certainly his aptitude, as a veteran himself, for working with the Armed Forces was so touchingly demonstrated by his creation of, and dedication to, the Invictus Video games for wounded, injured or sick personnel. (The fifth Video games shall be held in The Hague in Might.)

Within the coming months, different members of the Royal Household will in fact step up.

However Harry’s explicit set of presents – not simply the truth that he has served with distinction, but in addition his immense capability for empathy and sense of enjoyable – shall be laborious to interchange.

His absence shall be significantly felt within the oft-neglected space of psychological well being. It’s a testomony to Harry’s devoted campaigning that we’re more and more aware of the psychological burden we lay on our servicemen and ladies.

Prince Charles is little question sympathetic to this trigger at coronary heart. Likewise the Dukes of Kent and Gloucester, as properly Prince William.

However Harry’s willingness to debate his demons, as a toddler haunted by the lack of his mom, resonated with many within the Forces who felt ill-served by the Ministry of Defence after they returned to civilian life.

Now Harry is giving all of it up. The query on the lips of many former comrades is: for the sake of what precisely?

For me, his look at Buckingham Palace final week to host the draw for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup was significantly poignant.

There he was, grinning, laughing and comfortable, demonstrating simply how adept he’s at this kind of factor – cheering us all up.

For any members of the armed providers watching, it was a heartbreaking reminder of what they’ve now misplaced.