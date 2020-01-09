A new Birds of Prey trailer just dropped and Harley Quinn isn’t playing

A model new trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) simply dropped, revealing extra particulars in regards to the a lot anticipated Harely Quinn solo film.

Margot Robbie is again within the former villain’s multicoloured sneakers, and it appears to be like like she’s having an entire lotta enjoyable enjoying the Joker’s (ex) girlfriend.

The Suicide Squad spin-off sees Harley Quinn workforce up with vigilantes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to guard a younger lady from Ewan McGregor’s glossy villain Black Masks. To make issues worse, Batman is lacking from Gotham Metropolis so crime is working rampant.

Jared Leto’s Joker wasn’t the issue – it’s DC’s Prolonged Universe that’s the actual failure

If the primary trailer already gave followers a glimpse of the mayhem in retailer for the ragtag bunch of feminine vigilantes, this one just about confirms it will likely be fantabulously bonkers.

The spin-off takes place after the occasions of David Ayer’s field workplace hit Suicide Squad, which can be getting a correct sequel/smooth reboot directed by Guardians of the Galaxy’s James Gunn.

It’s believed to be unconnected, nevertheless, to the upcoming standalone Batman film starring Robert Pattinson because the Darkish Knight.

Birds of Prey will hit theatres on seventh February 2020