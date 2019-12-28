A new Denver school board takes a softer tone with low-performing schools

The Denver faculty board is within the midst of radically altering its strategy to high school enchancment, shifting from an rigid technique that closed or changed struggling colleges to a extra collaborative one that provides colleges time to show issues round.

But it surely’s clear that some colleges nonetheless understand district intervention as a menace. On the final faculty board assembly of the yr — and the primary common assembly of a newly elected board — college students, mother and father, and lecturers lined as much as give emotional testimony in protection of their colleges. The group for Hallett Academy, an elementary faculty in northeast Denver, was so large it snaked down the aisle.

“As a parent, your most prized possession is your child,” mentioned Emily Nelson, whose daughter is in first grade at Hallett. “In their eyes, you see the future. Our future has many years left at Hallett, but we need the support of the district to continue.”

For Hallett and the six different colleges up for intervention, the college board unanimously authorised probably the most forgiving choice underneath district coverage: a two-year enchancment plan, that means the colleges have two years to spice up scholar take a look at scores.

Learn the complete story at Chalkbeat