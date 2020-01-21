Upcoming Physician Who episode Fugitive of the Judoon appears to be a riproaring, action-packed story stuffed with rhino-faced aliens and thriller – however it’ll even be particularly poignant.

You see, it’s been revealed that the episode will subtly pay tribute to late Physician Who mega-fan, BBC on-line producer and someday conference organiser Paul Condon (who handed away in 2019 after a brief sickness) by naming a key character after him.

Within the episode, the Judoon chief (seen above) is credited as Pol-Kon-Don, a transparent riff on Condon’s title in a touching hat-tip from collection showrunner (and episode co-writer) Chris Chibnall, who had identified Condon for over 30 years and paid tribute to him in a difficulty of Physician Who Journal final 12 months after his loss of life.

Many pals and former colleagues of Condon have already spoken concerning the episode’s tribute, noting that it’s the proper solution to respect his reminiscence.

Oh my goodness, Pol Con Don. I’m a weeping puddle. How completely *wonderful*. (For individuals who do not know, Paul Condon, probably the most fantastic folks ever, and for me personally a ‘with out whom’ individual, died final 12 months, and now has a Physician Who monster named after him. Simply wow.) — Jac Rayner (@GirlFromBlupo) January 21, 2020

I barely knew him save a handful of pleasant tweet conversations however this has introduced a tear to my eye. A merely pretty gesture. — Andydrewz ????️‍???? (@Andydrewz) January 21, 2020

And laughing his head off! — Jac Rayner (@GirlFromBlupo) January 21, 2020

That is wonderful. What a becoming tribute to Paul Condon https://t.co/4GjaK3nk6Q — Ange of the North (@vodkaangel22) January 21, 2020

El capitán Judoon se llamará Pol-Con-Don en homenaje a uno de los mayores followers de #DoctorWho , Paul Condon, que falleció el año pasado. Period muy conocido y querido entre los whovians angloparlantes, organizó varias convenciones de Physician Who y period el DJ de Gallifrey One. pic.twitter.com/pxJtmdfhRI — David Who? (@DavidTintin96) January 20, 2020

One fan wrote (translated): “The Judoon chief can be referred to as Pol-Con-Don in homage to one of many largest followers of #DoctorWho, Paul Condon, who handed away final 12 months. He was well-known and cherished amongst English-speaking Whovians organised a number of Physician Who conventions and was the DJ of [fan convention] Gallifrey One.”

Who knew a Judoon might trigger such an outpouring of emotion? However then, that’s Physician Who throughout – discovering sudden mild within the darkness.

Physician Who continues on BBC One at 7:10pm this Sunday