A new Dragalia Lost Digest video will be uploaded 24th December

A Dragalia Digest might be launched on the official Nintendo Cell YouTube channel round three:00 AM, 25 Dec 2019.

On this Dragalia Digest, Notte will share information on new occasions, methods you’ll be capable to take pleasure in enjoying the sport this New 12 months’s, content material coming in model 1.15.1, and extra! Make sure you test it out! Thanks for taking part in Dragalia Misplaced!