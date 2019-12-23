A new Dragalia Lost Digest video will be uploaded 24th December

The official Dragalia Misplaced Twitter account has tweeted that they’re able to share new details about the hit cell motion RPG on Christmas Eve. The brand new Dragalia Misplaced Digest airs at 7pm PT to maintain followers up to date with future plans in addition to what to anticipate from Model 1.15.1 which releases on the exact same day. Tomorrow ought to hopefully be an amazing day to those that have dedicated hours to Nintendo’s cell sport.
A Dragalia Digest can be launched on the official Nintendo Cell YouTube channel round three:00 AM, 25 Dec 2019.
On this Dragalia Digest, Notte will share data on new occasions, methods you’ll be capable to take pleasure in taking part in the sport this New Yr’s, content material coming in model 1.15.1, and extra! Remember to test it out! Thanks for enjoying Dragalia Misplaced!
