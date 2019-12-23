A new Dragalia Lost Digest video will be uploaded 24th December

A Dragalia Digest can be launched on the official Nintendo Cell YouTube channel round three:00 AM, 25 Dec 2019.

On this Dragalia Digest, Notte will share data on new occasions, methods you’ll be capable to take pleasure in taking part in the sport this New Yr’s, content material coming in model 1.15.1, and extra! Remember to test it out! Thanks for enjoying Dragalia Misplaced!