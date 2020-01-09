A new generation of Denver bars is targeting a different crowd: People who don’t drink

Jocasta Hanson, proprietor of Honey Elixir Bar, shakes edible glitter over a Unicorn Coronary heart Music — coconut mylk, vanilla butterfly pea flower and pearl powder, with flower and crystal essences. (Josie Sexton, The Denver Publish)

Certain, there are the sober-curious traits, the Dryuary resolutions, the “new year new you” mantras and lots of, many different advertising ploys firstly of each January.

However for one new Denver bar proprietor, the explanation to incorporate healthful, non-alcoholic, perhaps even therapeutic drinks so prominently on her menu goes a lot deeper.

In 2017, longtime bartender and restaurant business employee Jocasta Hanson was making use of to graduate colleges to review scientific remedy whereas on the similar time serving to her greatest good friend, Boulder chef Matt Lackey, open his first restaurant.

That spring, whereas the buddies have been on a weekend tenting journey, Lackey died in a climbing accident.

Almost three years later, and after connecting with Lackey’s enterprise investor, Hanson has been given a uncommon alternative. She’s persevering with “this beautiful community building and healing we did after Matt died” by opening Honey Elixir Bar.

Simply down the block from the place Lackey had deliberate to open CANDR, a hen and rosé spot within the River North Artwork District, Hanson has mixed her personal passions of hospitality and counseling in an alleyway bar oozing with jewel tones and draped in velvety materials.

“I want somewhere where everyone can come and have a drink and it’s not stigmatized,” she mentioned. “If someone wants alcohol, low alcohol, or no alcohol, there’s no stigma between any of that.”

What may move as the subsequent hip RiNo bar (see leafy crops and saturated social media colours) is definitely, upon nearer inspection, seeped in intangibles like astrology — ensure that to ask to see the “Birthday Book” — and “healing” crystals.

The Unicorn Coronary heart Music with coconut mylk, vanilla butterfly pea flower and pearl powder, with flower and crystal essences at Honey Elixir Bar. (Josie Sexton, The Denver Publish)

“It is a little cutting edge, and it’s a little fringe … and to be in an arts district, I feel like that’s where we belong,” Hanson mentioned of taking part in with crystal and flower essences whereas pushing an concept of “conscious consumption.”

Take the Unicorn Coronary heart Music, for instance. It’s a consuming “potion,” and, sure, it may simply be a warming coconut and vanilla-floral sipper. Or it could possibly be a glittery and opalescent put up on your Instagram followers.

Third choice: The butterfly pea flower and pearl powder combined inside may assist dopamine manufacturing in your mind and create a youthful glow inside your pores and skin cells, do you have to imagine in these trending components.

At this bar, you select your personal journey.

As Hanson describes the “energetic or vibrational qualities” and “metaphysical properties” in Honey’s elixirs, she pauses and begins to snigger.

“Man, how do you even talk about this stuff? It’s so out there, and it is, it is,” she says.

However as soon as Honey will get its footing amid the extra mainstream RiNo bars and breweries, Hanson hopes to start out internet hosting assist teams, writing workshops and meetups of varied sorts.

For now, you possibly can style Honey’s naturally derived drinks, like cacao (a espresso various, $three.50-$12) and jun (a relative of kombucha, $10). Extra potions like that Unicorn, manufactured from vegan milks, herbs, fruits, greens and flower essences, can be found for $9-$11.

There are additionally teas, spirits and even cocktails served alongside a small meals menu that begins with in a single day oats ($eight) and ends with native honey and cheese boards ($12-$21).

“Never have I felt so aligned with why I’m here,” Hanson mentioned of opening the enterprise. “Yes, it’s a bar, but more importantly, it’s a space where people can come to be safe and heard and supported.”

2636 Walnut St., Denver, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, closed Tuesday, 10 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, 720-328-5992, honeyelixirbar.com

A CBD-infused chilly brew espresso at Behavior Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe in 5 Factors Monday, Could 13, 2019. (Picture by Michael Ciaglo, Particular to the Denver Publish)

Different bars the place non-alcoholic isn’t an afterthought

When you’re within the temper for a drink however don’t need to devour alcohol, there’s a rising crop of Denver-area bars the place you’ll discover greater than soda water with a lime thrown on high.

Acorn, Denver

The star restaurant at The Supply Market Corridor provides 4 refreshing booze-free drinks to go together with your first-rate meal — Northwest Visions, Tea Time, Rehydrator and a home ginger beer. 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver, denveracorn.com

Kavasutra

This nationwide model has native outposts on East and West Colfax Avenue. Like different kava purveyors, it makes a speciality of drink preparations made with the foundation of the kava plant. At Kavasutra, it’s sourced from Vanuatu, within the South Pacific. Outcomes are mentioned to be just like alcohol, by way of rest, however with out a few of the unfavourable negative effects. 1232 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, and 9797 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, kavasutra.com

The Root Kava Co.

Boulder’s specialty kava and kratom bar prepares these island plant extracts in a wide range of drinks. Conventional kava preparation right here is available in a chrome steel shell, served with a pineapple slice or heavy cream, to chop the bitterness. Kratom is brewed like a tea, and mentioned to have energizing results. At The Root, see additionally tonics, teas and well being photographs obtainable. 1641 28th St., Boulder, therootkavabar.com

Shine Restaurant & Potion Bar

Just like Honey Elixir Bar, Shine in Boulder creates “energetically charged” natural tonics that includes juices and herbs, flower and gemstone essences and even sound frequencies; see “OM,” “belly laughter” and “wind in the trees” vibes ascribed to numerous drinks. Bonus: You possibly can add B12 or CBD to your potions for extra results. 2480 Canyon Blvd., Boulder, shineboulder.com

Carbon Cafe & Bar

Carbon is firstly a espresso store and bar however the enterprise is the kind of place the place you possibly can sit any time of day stress-free with a beverage, non-alcoholic or in any other case. It has additionally been on the forefront of CBD service in Denver. You’ll discover a entire lineup of CBD-infused chilly brew, lemonade, kombucha and water right here, plus bitters and tinctures. 1553 Platte St. and 2200 California St., Denver, carbondenver.com

Surprise

For a number of juices, nut milks, smoothies, broths and inventive espresso drinks, Boulder’s Surprise bar is a superb all-day choice. Even the espresso bar creates atypical choices like reishi cacao, butter mate and golden lattes. 946 Pearl St., Boulder, wonderpress.co

