A new Japanese Sonic movie trailer has revealed baby Sonic

December 27, 2019
2 Min Read

With the Sonic the Hedgehog film releasing in simply 2 months, the film promotion is in full swing worldwide. For instance, a brand new trailer for the film was launched by Paramount Japan. Though the trailer is only a minute lengthy, the primary half of the video accommodates some new footage. Included within the new footage is a child Sonic, largely based mostly on the redesigned film Sonic that was revealed in November. The trailer is down under.


  1. What did you deliver upon this land?

  2. Come on, we simply bought child yoda.

