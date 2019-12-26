News

A new Japanese Sonic movie trailer has revealed baby Sonic

December 27, 2019
2 Min Read

ssf1991

ssf1991

With the Sonic the Hedgehog film releasing in simply 2 months, the film promotion is in full swing worldwide. For instance, a brand new trailer for the film was launched by Paramount Japan. Though the trailer is only a minute lengthy, the primary half of the video comprises some new footage. Included within the new footage is a child Sonic, largely primarily based on the redesigned film Sonic that was revealed in November. The trailer is down under.


  1. What did you convey upon this land?

