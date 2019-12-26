A new Japanese Sonic movie trailer has revealed baby Sonic

Skip to content material
My Nintendo Information
Nintendo Information
Nintendo
By ssf1991
1 Remark on A brand new Japanese Sonic film trailer has revealed child Sonic
With the Sonic the Hedgehog film releasing in simply 2 months, the film promotion is in full swing worldwide. For instance, a brand new trailer for the film was launched by Paramount Japan. Though the trailer is only a minute lengthy, the primary half of the video comprises some new footage. Included within the new footage is a child Sonic, largely primarily based on the redesigned film Sonic that was revealed in November. The trailer is down under.
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
One remark
What did you convey upon this land?
LikeLike
Reply