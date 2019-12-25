A new neighborhood chicken shop comes to Hale

Half-chicken cooked over coals at Chook Charcoal Rooster in Denver, Sept. 18, 2019. (Hyoung Chang, The Denver Publish)

Rotisserie rooster store Chook opened its second Denver location final week. It’s now serving fast-casual meals for dinner and lunch at 4340 E. eighth Ave, close to the brand new ninth and Colorado improvement.

Chook’s juicy quarter-, half- and entire birds come from Denver James Beard Award winner Alex Seidel, who partnered with Adam Schlegel, co-founder of Snooze, and Randy Layman, who created the restaurant’s bar program.

The brand new Chook Rooster within the Hale neighborhood incorporates a separate bar space for cocktails, beer and wine. (Josie Sexton, The Denver Publish)

This new Hale location has an even bigger eating room than the South Pearl Avenue unique, in addition to a separate bar space for consuming Layman’s cocktails and wines from one other Snooze household enterprise, Attimo.

Chook is Aussie shorthand for rooster, and the entire model is impressed by Australian rooster outlets. You’ll want to order a yellow cake and jam lamington, wrapped in chocolate and coconut, for dessert.

4340 E. eighth Ave., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. day by day, 720-262-5118, chookchicken.com

