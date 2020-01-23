January 23, 2020 | 5:21pm

A New York teen has gotten over 20,000 folks to signal a petition to maneuver the Tremendous Bowl to Saturday as a result of having it on a Sunday isn’t sensible for soccer followers.

Frankie Ruggeri advised CNN that staying up late on a Sunday to look at the sport makes it arduous for folks to rise up for college and work on Monday.

The 16-year-old believes that the change could be higher not only for the viewers, however for the NFL as effectively.

He argues in his Change.org petition that having the Tremendous Bowl on a Saturday will convey extra money, extra tv views and extra vacationers to the precise sport.

Ruggeri got here up with the concept when discussing the playoffs together with his household over dinner, and when he will get his thoughts on one thing, he sticks to it.

“He has a lot of passion in his heart,” his dad, Frank Ruggeri advised CNN.

After doing analysis on statistics to make his argument stronger, Ruggeri realized some fascinating information.

A 2019 survey discovered that greater than 17 million US staff actively deliberate on skipping work the day after Tremendous Bowl LIII.

Traditionally, skilled soccer video games have all the time been on Sundays, however Ruggeri is hoping NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will change that.

The Ruggeri household shall be watching the Tremendous Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2 from their house. Neither of Frankie’s groups — Buffalo Payments and Los Angeles Rams — are taking part in, however he shall be staying as much as watch it. He’s rooting for the San Francisco 49ers.

When CNN requested what his response was to the quantity of signatures on his petition, he responded, “It’s like if the Rams won the Super Bowl pretty much.”