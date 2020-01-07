A Pokemon Direct has been announced for January 9th

It’s very probably that this wasn’t the Direct presentation that you simply have been anticipating to be introduced this week, however Nintendo has introduced Pokemon Direct will probably be occurring on January ninth at 9:30am Japanese Time. The Direct will probably be “roughly 20 minutes long” and comprise “new Pokemon information”. Clearly, Nintendo tweeted the Direct announcement, so we’ve included it for you down beneath.
I don’t suppose that is the one direct in January.
I can actually say I’ve no pleasure for this. However I’ll watch it anyway cuz I’m silly.
That is extraordinarily disappointing as not solely is my religion within the pokemon firm non-existent after sword and defend, however this implies we’re most likely getting a pokemon direct INSTEAD of a traditional direct for some time now -_- not in any respect.
So umm why we getting a unique direct for pokemon is there the rest to speak about except its going to be extra pokemon add to the dex for sword and defend (aka the datamine) extra data on pokemon dwelling, and sleep, or a precise one other spinoff for the change, kinda bizarre to have a unique direct come out for the primary of yr as a substitute placing out all you must supply first I’m wondering how the investor will react after the direct
Detective Pikachu for Change or one thing… Meh
Oof I forgot there’s really suppose to be a legit port of that, however that was like affirm approach earlier than let’s go however I’m nonetheless confused on why January tho February is normally when Pokémon showcase one thing
Youngsters sits with cash left from Christmas I suppose. Fairly periode so smaller bulletins will get extra consideration than they’d in any other case. Can’t consider different causes actually.
However aren’t most of them burnt out on essential Pokémon associated content material the one factor I see saving them is a model new spinoff recreation
Perhaps that is the direct for the precise Pokemon recreation that SHOULD of been launched. Lol
Significantly although, I might of thought a extra in depth animal crossing direct after which a direct for upcoming 2020 video games
Man, Pokemon Firm is simply churning out these low high quality video games at a fast tempo now.
Do folks actually need a new Pokemon yearly? Granted, that is probably simply in regards to the new apps and possibly some telephone spinoffs (R.I.P. Thriller Dungeon) however nonetheless, give your model a while to recuperate at the very least.
That is kinda stunning. Anticipated a Nintendo Direct, didn’t actually see a Pokemon Direct coming. Don’t actually know what they might probably present. I really feel that it’s a bit too early to speak about new Pokemon video games already, but I additionally don’t suppose that Sword and Protect will see a content material replace or something of types. Actually the one factor I anticipate them to point out is Pokemon Dwelling, however doubt it might fill a complete 20 minute Direct. Guess we’ll simply have to attend and see.
Didn’t end sword and defend obtained kinda bored. I’ll probly play it once more and end for good after which simply promote it.
My birthday. Cool. Hope they announce one thing good 😁
That’s good and all however I actually hope there’s a normal direct for January.
Additionally, I’m calling it Rusty Sword and Broken Protect
Needs to be as a result of Pokémon directs don’t hinder the traditional direct final yr we had a Pokémon direct in the identical month as a traditional direct
The very best situation: Pokemon Bow/Gun is introduced with a full Nationwide Dex and an precise post-game.
Absolutely the worst situation: Extra cellular trash.
What is going to most likely occur: They announce the discharge of the datamined Pokemon whereas exclaiming that they’ve “listened to the players and added more Pokemon”
I guess that is going to be simply as thrilling as that Pokemon convention from final yr. Simply speaking about apps and revealing no precise spinoffs.
I believe this will probably be primarily to do with Pokémon Dwelling and what that’s really going to be like, possibly a few smaller facet video games introduced too. This has no have an effect on on a normal direct occurring quickly although imo
Guys, have a look at it this manner, if we’re getting a Pokemon Direct and so they throw all the data there, it means there received’t be something Pokemon getting in the best way of the true direct!
