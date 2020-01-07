News

A Pokemon Direct has been announced for January 9th

It’s very possible that this wasn’t the Direct presentation that you just had been anticipating to be introduced this week, however Nintendo has introduced Pokemon Direct will likely be occurring on January ninth at 9:30am Jap Time. The Direct will likely be “roughly 20 minutes long” and include “new Pokemon information”. Clearly, Nintendo tweeted the Direct announcement, so we’ve included it for you down under.

Tune in on 1/9 at 6:30 a.m. PT for roughly 20 minutes of latest Pokémon data in a livestreamed Pokémon Direct presentation. https://t.co/d1Xx3bUMG0 pic.twitter.com/ct9DAJt4FU

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 7, 2020


2 feedback

  1. I don’t assume that is the one direct in January.

    LikeLike

    Reply

  2. I can actually say I’ve no pleasure for this. However I’ll watch it anyway cuz I’m silly.

    LikeLike

    Reply

