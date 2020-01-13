“A Shame”: Mamata Banerjee On Dilip Ghosh’s “Shoot Like Dogs” Comment

Mamata Banerjee has led a number of protest marches in opposition to the amended Citizenship Act in Bengal.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the present day slammed state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for celebrating the capturing of protesters in party-ruled states in the course of the Citizenship Modification Act agitation, reminding him that “Bengal is no Uttar Pradesh”.

“This is a shame. How can you say this? You are promoting firing, but this is not Uttar Pradesh. Firing won’t happen here. You want to kill people for protesting?” she requested, including that Dilip Ghosh will likely be held “equally responsible” if any untoward incident had been to happen sooner or later.

Ms Banerjee additionally informed the state BJP chief that Bengal and Uttar Pradesh are poles aside. “Bengal is not UP. Twenty-three people have been killed there. This is Bengal,” she mentioned.

At a public assembly within the state’s Nadia district on Sunday, Dilip Ghosh had criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress for “not opening fire and ordering lathi-charge” on those that destroyed railway property and public transportation throughout protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act in December. “Didi’s (Mamata Banerjee) police didn’t take action against the people who destroyed public property because they are her voters. Our governments in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka shot these people like dogs,” the BJP chief mentioned

Dilip Ghosh additionally criticised the protesters who resorted to vandalism in the course of the agitation. “Who do they think the public property that they are destroying belongs to? Their father? Public property belongs to the taxpayers… You will come here, eat our food, stay here and damage public property. Is it your zamindari? We will bash you with lathis, shoot you and put you in jail,” information company ANI quoted him as saying.

His assertion was criticised by many, together with BJP leaders from his personal state. “This is a figment of Dilip Ghosh’s imagination. The BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh, Assam have never resorted to shooting people for whatever reason,” mentioned Union Minister Babul Supriyo, terming the Bengal chief’s feedback as “very irresponsible”.

Nevertheless, this isn’t the primary occasion of a BJP-affiliated politician recommending the capturing of protesters who destroy public property. “I have told the district administration and railway authorities concerned that if anybody destroys public property, they can be shot at sight. I am giving this directive as a Union Minister,” Suresh Angadi, the Union Minister of State for Railways, had informed ANI on the peak of the agitation final month.

Whereas a number of situations of vandalism had been reported from West Bengal, essentially the most distinguished being the arson of the Beldanga Railways Station complicated in Murshidabad on December 13. Protesters had additionally assaulted Railway Police personnel on the station.

The Citizenship Modification Act, for the primary time, makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it should assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution earlier than 2015. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.