A spin-off for The Masked Singer is in the works in the US

The UK debut of The Masked Singer final weekend proved to be one thing of a significant TV occasion, with viewers throughout the nation equal elements intrigued and bewildered by the weird new actuality present.

And there won’t be lengthy to attend till we see a spin-off of the format, with experiences suggesting present referred to as The Masked Dancer is in improvement throughout the Atlantic.

Apparently, no last format has been settled on simply but, however much like the Masked Singer, the present would contain contestants performing “unique dances, while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities.”

Amusingly, the concept for the present grew from a spoof phase on Ellen DeGeneres’s daytime speak present.

Fox’s head of different leisure and specials Rob Wade mentioned, “The day after it aired [on ‘Ellen’] was the day I phoned up that production company — January of last year, almost a year ago.”

Of the brand new format, he added, “obviously the difference in the format is the fact that you don’t hear someone’s voice, yet you still have to guess, so we need to work out ways to help the viewer guess people in a slightly different way.”

In fact, there’s no assure that the spin-off will make its approach to British shores, but when it’s profitable throughout the Atlantic, and The Masked Singer continues to drag in audiences within the UK, then there’s no cause why it won’t seem right here as effectively.