A surprising view of “America’s Forests” in new Colorado-produced TV series

Rolling Stones keyboardist Chuck Leavell, left, hosts "America's Forests," introduced by Rocky Mountain PBS.

Should you’re trying to wrap your head round what’s occurring on this planet proper now, attempt wrapping it round a tree.

That’s the recommendation of Bruce Ward, a Denver TV producer and longtime outdoor advocate, on the eve of screening a brand new episode of his sequence, “America’s Forests.”

“When my family lived in Bailey, we were evacuated because of forest fires three times,” stated Ward, founding father of the Denver-based nonprofit Select Open air. “That’s pretty scary when they’re literally at your front door with a megaphone telling you to leave now.”

The emotional impression of such occasions highlights the drama on the intersection of individuals and forests, Ward stated, from local weather change and political wrangling over pure assets to public well being, training, recreation.

Hosted by Rolling Stones keyboardist Chuck Leavell, “America’s Forests” premiered a yr in the past on PBS with a pilot that explored Oregon’s forests for a trio of tales: timber skyscrapers in Portland; adapting to “fire forests” in Bend; and habitat restoration within the Siuslaw Nationwide Forest on the Oregon Coast.

The present is introduced nationally by Rocky Mountain PBS, with a patchwork of funding that features grants from the Nationwide Forest Service and numerous nonprofits. Its third episode will display screen on the Denver Museum of Nature & Science’s Phipps IMAX Theatre on Jan. 21, with Leavell, Ward and USDA Forest Service management in attendance.

Youngsters plant a pine sapling in a scene from the South Carolina episode of "America's Forests," introduced by Rocky Mountain PBS.

The free occasion features a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception (beginning at 6 p.m.), movie premiere and a dialog on the significance of accelerating range within the nice outdoor. Notably, the sequence’ third episode travels to South Carolina for a take a look at “the unique history, challenges and successes of three African American forest land owners,” in keeping with PBS.

“Certainly, there are many more stories to tell,” stated Ward, who targeted on Colorado’s forests for the present’s second episode. “Fifty million acres of dead trees in the west is one of them. But it’s not just mountain pine beetles, spruce epidemics or the alarming decline of aspen trees. We’re facing the unintended consequences of decades of well-intentioned environmental policies — such as putting out every forest fire within 24 hours.”

As Ward’s feedback trace, an sincere take a look at hearth suppression and the position of the timber trade can be a part of the sequence. That has earned him each reward from enterprise advocates and criticism from environmentalists, given the comparatively centrist viewpoint of the sequence.

“A lot of my friends said, ‘Did you sell out to the timber industry?’ But I don’t have the perspective that they’re just a bunch of (SOBs) destroying the planet. The Nature Conservancy, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, National Wild Turkey Federation and Conversation Fund are all working along the lines of what the timber industry has been doing lately.”

Rolling Stones keyboardist Chuck Leavell, proper, hosts "America's Forests," introduced by Rocky Mountain PBS. On this scene he retraces a South Carolina household's historical past.

It’s additionally a sign of the broader narrative potentialities in forests past the acquainted, sun-dappled, slow-motion tributes. Previous to beginning Select Open air, Ward and his spouse Paula, a panorama architect, spent 15 years constructing the Continental Divide Nationwide Scenic Path as co-executive administrators of The Continental Divide Path Alliance, a nonprofit they co-founded in 1985.

Ward values forests as intricate cathedrals of nature and refuges of life. However he’s a pragmatist. Use and administration are a key a part of their preservation, and the clock is ticking.

“I don’t know that there’s anywhere in the country that you could say forests are truly healthy and vibrant,” he stated.

When famend Colorado nature photographer John Fielder started a photo-comparison venture with the century-old work of Henry Jackson, for instance, he shortly observed the distinction that fireplace suppression had made in inhabitants density.

“A healthy stand of lodgpole pines is about 70 to 80 trees per acre, based on old photographs,” Ward stated. “Now, in some of the same places Jackson photographed, you can see 1,000 trees per acre. You used to be able to drive wagons through these forests, but now they call it ‘dog hair’ because it’s so unnaturally concentrated.”

The distinctive plight and potentialities of forests have prompted Ward, Leavell and their crew to supply one other half-dozen episodes, with simply as many within the planning phases. As soon as accomplished, that may give them a shot at common rotation on the 300 or so nationwide PBS associates within the U.S.

To this point, about 100 public-TV stations have aired episodes of the present, however and not using a 13-episode season — the usual minimal within the TV enterprise — hardly anybody will decide to giving it a daily time slot.

Ward’s hopeful folks pays consideration exterior of Colorado, particularly with media-dominating wildfires in California and Australia over the previous yr.

“As our presenting station, Rocky Mountain PBS have been great in helping air and connecting us through their network with dozens of other stations in a grassroots way,” Ward stated. “The biggest impediment right now is Mick Jagger, because the Rolling Stones won’t stop touring. When they’re gone, our host Chuck is gone, so we work around his schedule.”

