A thousand patients including dementia sufferers are stripped of social care funding

Greater than a thousand significantly ailing sufferers, together with dementia victims, are being stripped of significant care funding yearly.

They’re among the many 10,000-plus sufferers with degenerative and terminal well being circumstances similar to Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s illness who bear powerful annual ‘reassessments’ of their care wants.

In the event that they fail to show they’re nonetheless ailing sufficient to qualify for monetary assist, the funding overlaying their nursing house charges is eliminated.

A few of these affected can’t stroll, discuss and are incontinent. Within the worst instances, aged individuals face draining their financial institution accounts to pay for the care they want.

Campaigners mentioned it was ‘upsetting’ that sick individuals had been being left vulnerable to monetary spoil. The Each day Mail has been campaigning for the Authorities to deal with the social care disaster urgently – significantly dementia.

They minimize mum’s money… now she’s draining her financial savings June Wright should now pay the majority of her £9,000-a-month care house charges out of her financial savings after her funding was withdrawn. Mrs Wright, 92, was identified with Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia in 2015. Final yr, she was deemed eligible for NHS persevering with well being care funding, nevertheless it was stopped after six months. Her daughter, Helen Gordon-Smith, says she is motionless, in fixed hazard of choking on her meals and has been liable to violent episodes. She believes funding was eliminated as workers, working beneath strain, didn’t take notes that absolutely recorded her behavioural abnormalities. Mrs Wright has been residing at a care house in Twickenham, south-west London, since her analysis. The charges are £9,211 a month, which she has to pay from her financial savings – aided solely by £733 in direction of her nursing care, and attendance allowance price as much as £87.65 per week.

Figures from Freedom of Info requests to Medical Commissioning Teams (CCGs) – the native our bodies in control of healthcare – present greater than 6,000 sufferers have had their funding stopped over the previous 5 years, equal to greater than three a day.

NHS persevering with healthcare funding (CHC) is often price round £1,000 per week and is paid to individuals with advanced, extreme or unpredictable well being wants to assist cowl their care. If funding is granted, the recipient is often reassessed inside three months and thereafter at the least yearly.

However consultants say it’s usually unclear how choices are made, and plenty of households imagine the funding is eliminated even when the affected person’s situation has deteriorated.

Any affected person with belongings of greater than £23,250 – together with the worth of their house – should cowl the associated fee themselves. Freedom of Info information additionally reveals the NHS has paid out nearly £170million in backdated funding claims over the previous 5 years.

However the quantity paid out per yr has dropped from a excessive of £39.9million in 2016/17 to £17.75million in 2018/19.

NHS England has requested CCGs to chop £855million from their CHC and NHS-funded nursing care budgets by 2021 – though the NHS insists this doesn’t have an effect on the quantity of people that obtain funding. The variety of people eligible for CHC has elevated from round 133,000 in 2012/2013 to greater than 160,000 in 2018/19.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, mentioned the figures had been ‘upsetting however not altogether stunning’ given the strain that native well being our bodies face to slash prices.

Boris Johnson promised to repair the social care disaster in his first speech as Prime Minister. The Conservative manifesto mentioned it might put £5billion in direction of social care over the following 5 years – however was criticised for missing element.

An NHS spokesman mentioned: ‘The quantity the NHS spends on persevering with well being care is growing with extra sufferers getting it, however the Division of Well being’s coverage makes clear that if any person’s well being improves, they could be assessed as not requiring care. Nonetheless, for the overwhelming majority of individuals, funding continues till they sadly go away.’