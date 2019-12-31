A trial that was a shambles from the start: Conviction of British woman for making up ‘gang rape’

From the skin, it seems to be like another unassuming constructing: house to a KPMG workplace and delivery agency. However on the highest ground sits Famagusta District Court docket – the scene of a shambolic trial that has sparked a diplomatic row between the UK and Cyprus.

‘You could easily miss it, it doesn’t appear like a court docket,’ I used to be advised by a fellow journalist forward of the British teenager’s first look in court docket after arriving on the island on July 27.

However the unlikely look of the court docket didn’t put together me for what I’d witness over the subsequent 5 months whereas reporting on the customarily farcical case of the younger lady accused of creating up a gang rape.

At occasions the proceedings had been so shambolic and the court docket’s bullish decide so animated it will have been comical had it not been so regarding.

The Briton (centre) is dealing with a 12 months in jail on a single cost of public mischief after a decide dominated that she lied to police when she accused 12 Israeli males of gang-rape again in July

I misplaced rely of the occasions I used to be left deeply disturbed by district decide Michalis Papathanasiou’s frequent aggressive outbursts. I’ve by no means seen a decide act so unprofessionally and with such disdain for a defendant.

Sometimes, he would lose his mood, scowl and shout in Greek: ‘Show respect, face the front and you must respect this court.’

The set off for his outbursts may have been one thing as trivial as the lady gesturing to her lawyer or gazing out of the window

‘He was shouting, he was aggressive,’ mentioned forensic professional witness Dr Marios Matsakis, who gave proof. The physician with virtually 30 years’ expertise, who examined the lady’s medical reviews, added: ‘It was shameful, judges like this should go home. This case should have been finished a long time ago. It’s embarrassing.’

Through the case, a gradual stream of alleged petty criminals – together with a British teenager accused of promoting hippy crack – had been paraded into the court docket.

An Israeli teenager is embraced by kinfolk after being launched from Famagusta police headquarters in southeast city of Paralimni, Cyprus

On at the very least six events, the British lady was advised to take a seat down or step out so the decide may hear separate instances – a conference unprecedented within the UK. Certainly, from her very first look it appeared as if the judiciary had determined to take a heavy hand for what in Cyprus is often thought-about a minor cost of Public Mischief.

She was dragged into the sweatbox of a court docket in handcuffs by police after spending an evening within the cells having been arrested and remanded in custody within the early hours on July 26.

Eyes swollen from crying, she seemed very younger for her 18 years and tapped her legs nervously as her mom sat alone within the public gallery full of Israeli journalists.

Greater than £20,000 to has been donated in only a few hours to fund the authorized attraction of a 19-year-old Briton who was discovered responsible of mendacity to police in Cyprus about being gang raped

However the brief listening to was shortly postponed as her appointed Cypriot lawyer was having surgical procedure overseas – and so the saga started.

Outdoors court docket, the then Mayor of Ayia Napa Yiannis Karoussos had already assumed her guilt and was threatening to sue for defamation until she apologised, though she had not entered a plea.

She appeared once more in handcuffs on July 28, solely to be remanded in custody for one more eight days earlier than a plea listening to was scheduled for August 7.

Cyprus trial decide, Michalis Papathanasiou

State prosecutor Adam Demosthenous bizarrely refused to provide the press his identify whereas the lady’s personal lawyer Andreas Pittadjis appeared to discourage anybody from returning to observe the proceedings. ‘Why? You don’t want to come back again, it’s not a giant story for you,’ he advised me. Mr Pittadjis was later sacked by the household.

And so the stop-start case dragged on. The lady was ultimately given bail on the finish of August after 4 and a half weeks in Nicosia basic jail the place she shared a cell with 9 different girls.

She couldn’t go away the island and needed to report back to a police station thrice every week.

Her trial ultimately began on October 2 and was initially anticipated to final three days.

However after sitting for a couple of hours of proof it was adjourned for one more two weeks to permit legal professionals likelihood to assessment delayed proof reviews.

The lady had a panic assault within the dock after studying her ordeal was being extended. Her pleas to have her bail situations relaxed and passport returned as a result of she was affected by post-traumatic stress dysfunction had been turned down by the decide.

He dismissed them as ‘too vague’ and dominated that she should stay in Cyprus. And as time went on the decide’s aggressive outbursts grew to become increasingly more frequent.

Attorneys and campaigners (pictured outdoors the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus on Monday) criticised the justice system after , who MailOnline is selecting to not identify, was convicted of public mischief at Famagusta District Court docket, in Paralimni, on Monday

A lady court docket employee warned her between breaks: ‘Just try to keep an expressionless face, I know it’s laborious however he’s simply on the lookout for an excuse to get indignant.’

Decide Papathanasious additionally scolded her feminine legal professionals Ritsa Pekri and Nicoletta Charambidou, revered human rights legal professionals, as in the event that they had been young children. Typically he gave them cut-off dates to query essential prosecution witnesses.

In the meantime Israeli press had been actually scaling buildings of their efforts to grab an image by means of court docket home windows of the younger lady who had dared to accuse 12 of their residents with gang rape.

The lady was lastly in a position to take the stand on October 15 the place she claimed Detective Sergeant Marios Christou pressured her into making a false retraction.

She was so nervous she scratched her arms till they bled. The 19-year-old broke down in tears as she was cross examined for greater than three hours on October 16 because the prosecutor branded her testimony ‘childish lies’.

A girls’s rights activist participates in a protest in assist of a British teenager discovered responsible of fasely claiming she was raped by Israeli vacationers, throughout her trial on the Famagusta District Court docket in Paralimni in japanese Cyprus

However the case was quickly hit by one other delay – postponed till November 1 – as a way to hear proof by way of Skype from a psychologist within the UK who had identified the lady with PTSD.

The decide mentioned the court docket didn’t have the amenities to take the decision.

It meant the lady misplaced her first 12 months place at college.

After listening to the Skype proof at a bigger court docket in Larnaca, the court docket resumed once more again at Famagusta however once more it was hit with one other delay because the decide retired to think about his verdict on whether or not or not her retraction assertion was admissible.

It reconvened on November 28 when the decide dominated towards her and mentioned he didn’t imagine she was coerced by the police.

He summarily dismissed the entire defence witnesses, together with a revered Cypriot forensic professional who mentioned her accidents had been in step with rape, as unreliable. And he dominated that the entire prosecution witnesses had been ‘credible’.

decide Papathanasiou then sat for a number of days within the first week of December throughout which the lady gave harrowing proof detailing how she was attacked by her vacation fling and his associates.

However after summing up on December 12, he introduced he would wish virtually three weeks to think about his verdict. The transfer meant her household was stranded on the island over Christmas.

The tearful lady – who by now has spent 5 months trapped on the island – desperately known as out ‘can it not be earlier?’

However the decide shouted that she should present him some ‘respect’.

Her mom, who’s dealing with tens of hundreds of kilos in authorized payments in addition to the price of dwelling on the island, was additionally left in tears.

Mike Polak, of Justice Overseas which has supplied recommendation for the household, mentioned: ‘Shutting down questioning from our advocates and the manufacturing of proof into the trial on a handful of events the decide stridently said “this is not a rape case, I will not consider whether she was raped or not”.

‘We’ve got discovered it extremely tough to observe this logic.’

He mentioned this and different failings will kind the grounds of attraction on the Supreme Court docket of Cyprus.

After delivering his responsible verdict on Monday, the decide retired for one more eight days to think about the sentence. The lady will seem once more on January 7 to see if she shall be jailed for the offence, which carries a penalty of as much as a 12 months.

Clearly conscious of the hopelessness of her state of affairs, she requested her legal professionals: ‘But why does he need so long? He has already made up his mind.’

Again off, Britain: Officers in Cyprus warn UK ministers to not intrude within the nation’s justice system as storm grows over lady, 19, convicted of creating up ‘gang rape’

By Inderdeep Bains in Cyprus and Larisa Brown for The Every day Mail

Requires motion over a British teenager’s conviction for inventing a gang-rape assault intensified final evening as Cyprus advised Britain to again off.

Amid mounting criticism, the Mediterranean island known as on the UK to ‘show respect’ and go away its courts ‘unfettered’ after British ministers threatened to intervene over the trial’s equity.

The 19-year-old was branded a liar and convicted on Monday of ‘public mischief’ for submitting a gang-rape report with police that she later retracted.

The Midlands teenager, who can’t be recognized for authorized causes, had claimed she was assaulted in a funds lodge in July by 12 Israeli youths.

mentioned she was raped by as much as 12 Israeli vacationers in a lodge room (pictured) within the social gathering city of Ayia Napa on July 17

She mentioned they held her down and raped her after she had consensual intercourse with one in every of them throughout a vacation in Ayia Napa.

However she was arrested after making a retraction that she claims was the results of coercion by corrupt police following eight hours of questioning with out entry to a lawyer.

The boys had been freed and allowed to return house, however she was remanded in jail for greater than a month earlier than being launched on bail – and has been caught on the island ever since.

Main considerations about her trial have been raised on Cyprus and within the UK, sparking a diplomatic row.

The lady – who wore masks outdoors Famagusta court docket in Cyprus this week, depicting her lips sewn collectively – plans to attraction, and is ready to go all the way in which to the European Court docket of Human Rights to clear her identify.

Nonetheless, her lawyer mentioned final evening that exhausting Cyprus’s authorized system may take as much as two years.

The bed room the place the British teenager alleged she was raped by as much as 12 Israeli vacationers

Opinion in current weeks has been swung within the lady’s favour, with girls’s rights teams holding protests and the native paper describing investigators as ‘Keystone Cops’.

On account of the case, many Twitter customers are utilizing the hashtag #BoycottCyprus, threatening to cancel holidays and by no means go to the island once more.

Cyprus hit again after the Authorities mentioned it will take up the case, and had ‘serious concerns’ over the remedy of the scholar.

An announcement from a Cypriot authorities spokesman mentioned: ‘The government has full confidence in the justice system and the courts of the Republic of Cyprus, which should be left unfettered to implement state laws and deliver justice.’

The household of the lady – who faces as much as a 12 months in jail and a £1,500 advantageous when she is sentenced subsequent Tuesday – backed motion by the Authorities final evening, saying they’d continued to hope ‘that justice will eventually triumph’.

Their requires the case to be checked out had been joined by two former Cypriot lawyer generals and Welsh ex-MP Ann Clwyd, who described it as a ‘travesty of justice’.

A fund to assist , which started in August when she was first charged, has now topped £70,000 following the responsible verdict

However Cypriot authorities sources accused the International Workplace of ‘meddling’ for releasing an announcement questioning the equity of the trial.

The nation’s lawyer basic, Costas Clerides, mentioned: ‘We’ve got the identical authorized justice system because the UK.

‘If the lady feels she has not had a good trial then the choice of attraction is open to her. However the UK should present respect towards our authorized system.’

Nonetheless, former lawyer basic Alecos Markides mentioned the authorized system gave the impression to be ‘crushing’ . He despatched a joint letter with one other ex-attorney basic, Petros Clerides, and former justice minister Kypros Chrisostomides to Costas Clerides, asking him to step in and revoke costs towards .

The lady’s father despatched out a heartfelt message to supporters, saying the cash ‘means the world to our daughter’ and inspiring them to maintain spreading the message

Mr Markides mentioned it was not within the public curiosity to have charged , including: ‘The legal system appears to be crushing a 19-year-old tourist, leaving her stranded in Cyprus for five months – a girl with no criminal record, who had never committed any criminal offence, forbidding her to leave the country, forcing her to resort to public fundraising to survive.’

Ann Clwyd, a former member of the Commons overseas affairs committee, mentioned: ‘It looks like a travesty of justice. It seems to me far from fair. It needs looking at again.’

A International Workplace supply mentioned the UK was eager to maintain issues ‘amicable’ with the Cypriots, however additional motion had not been ‘ruled out’ by International Secretary Dominic Raab.

The supply added: ‘We’re exploring any manner during which we will help and are watching carefully how this develops.

‘It’s extra to do with what entry to justice she had and the problem of retracted statements and the way that impacts on her human rights.’

Mike Polak, of the marketing campaign group Justice Overseas, mentioned: ‘It is great that the Foreign Office and the Foreign Minister have finally decided to get involved in such a worrying breach of a British national’s rights overseas.’