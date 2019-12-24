A two-year-old boy is kidnapped when his grandmother looks away for a few seconds in supermarket

By Jamie Pyatt For Mailonline

Printed: 04:29 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 04:30 EST, 24 December 2019

A safety guard was filmed kidnapping a two-year-old boy from behind his grandmother’s again in only a few seconds in a South African grocery store.

The 57-year-old grandmother, who was at a until, had the toddler sitting in a procuring trolley proper behind her as she handled a cashier on the The Crescent mall in Umhlanga, Durban in KwaZulu-Nata, South Africa.

Footage exhibits a uniformed guard on patrol within the Decide n Pay retailer who walks as much as the trolley.

Moments later, he gently lifts the blonde-haired boy and takes him into his arms, within the clip from December 22.

He’s then seen strolling out the entrance door cradling the the boy and leaving the procuring trolley empty.

The grandmother turns spherical and finds her grandson lacking and screams that he has been stolen and frantically seems round.

She runs out the entrance door and spots the safety guard strolling into one other store together with her grandson in his arms.

Seconds later, she walks again into the shop holding onto her grandson for pricey life.

She locations him again into the trolley and mutters earlier than placing her palms to her face and breaking down in tears.

Brigadier Jay Naicker of the South African Police stated: ‘When the petrified gran discovered the kid was taken she started working and frantically screaming out for him.

‘She then noticed the person attired in a safety guards uniform strolling into one of many retailers together with her grandson and chased after him and yanked him from his arms.’

The grandmother reported the incident to Crescent Mall’s administration who contacted the police and instantly recognized him as a grocery store guard.

The accused was arrested and charged with kidnapping, and is as a result of seem earlier than magistrates immediately for allegedly attempting to steal the younger baby.

South Africa’s police are interesting for fogeys and guardians to regulate their kids particularly through the peak festive interval and to stay vigilant always.

They added: ‘At this stage we have no idea what the suspect’s intentions have been. We want to applaud the grandmother for taking instant motion and informing the police.’