A user’s guide to the Colorado Capitol, and Tipton’s GOP opponent takes a swing at him on immigration

Legislators legislating by day, a presidential candidate visiting within the night — it should be 2020. I’m excited to report that The Denver Publish has provide you with one thing to assist residents navigate the Normal Meeting: a Capitol person’s information.

It drops hyperlinks and data on find out how to see what payments are in play, watch the legislative motion, attain your representatives and observe the information. We’ve additionally included a piece on the gamers who assist create and go laws on the Capitol, as a result of elected officers don’t function in a vacuum.

Test it out, and maintain the hyperlink useful as we undergo the 2020 session.

You’ll be able to ship suggestions, feedback and inquiries to me at [email protected] or to the Publish reporters under.

Prime Line

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Publish Protesters affix an indication to the railing of the Home gallery earlier than being faraway from the occasion in the course of the State of the State deal with on the Colorado State Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

A fracking fracas

Thursday’s huge Capitol information was imagined to be Gov. Jared Polis’ State of the State deal with, however he was quite upstaged by two dozen-plus folks within the gallery protesting for extra motion on local weather change. Alex Burness was there for each the melee and Polis telling reporters afterward that he doesn’t help a ban on fracking. In the meantime, Saja Hindi was throughout Polis’ speech and lawmakers’ response to it. That’s the type of workforce protection you may count on from The Denver Publish on the

