A week before Weinstein won big at Oscars, he assaulted two women, prosecutors allege

Harvey Weinstein strolled the paparazzi-lined pink carpet earlier than the 2013 Academy Awards accompanied by his spouse, designer Georgina Chapman.

His movies “Silver Linings Playbook,” “Django Unchained” and “The Master” would go on to win Oscars that evening, Feb. 24, 2013.

Prosecutors now allege that only a week earlier than his Oscar victory, Weinstein sexually assaulted two ladies he met throughout work-related Hollywood conferences.

That’s the narrative Los Angeles County prosecutors will current to a jury — that Weinstein used his energy as a Hollywood titan to lure ladies to his lodge room, the place he sexually assaulted them.

Weinstein has denied any wrongdoing.

Weinstein’s trial in the same case in New York within the coming weeks might give a preview of how he’ll reply to the prison costs towards him in Los Angeles .

It took L.A. County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey’s staff two years to construct the case towards Weinstein, and far is using on the main points of the proof her investigators collected. Thus far, prosecutors have launched solely comparatively temporary outlines of their case.

“Two years means the investigators and prosecutors have vetted every possible witness and lead. They explore every nook and cranny of these cases. They’ve thought through all the defense’s potential tactics,” mentioned Dmitry Gorin, a former intercourse crimes prosecutor within the district legal professional’s workplace. “Time is a valuable asset in an investigation.”

However Weinstein’s protection staff has recognized for the reason that fall of 2017, following exposes of his sexual misconduct within the New York Instances and New Yorker journal, that costs may very well be forthcoming in L.A.

“Weinstein’s defense team has been able to scoop up every potential exculpatory shred of information,” Gorin mentioned.

Gorin and different authorized specialists mentioned Lacey and her prosecutors should re-create occasions as finest they will from seven years in the past.

With little or no bodily proof, it should come all the way down to the testimony of the alleged victims and others who might have been concerned in any incidents or have been across the mogul on the time, Gorin mentioned.

Former L.A. County Dist. Atty. Steve Cooley mentioned corroboration in intercourse crime instances can are available in many various kinds, and never simply from witnesses. Prosecutors are anticipated to produce other accusers testify towards Weinstein, relaying their very own allegations towards the previous producer.

Different intercourse crime instances in L.A. have used “supporting witnesses,” together with on the trial of a Pasadena observe coach accused of molesting college students and within the case of celeb designer Anand Jon Alexander.

Alexander was convicted of sexually assaulting seven ladies in 2008. Among the many witnesses who testified towards the designer have been six ladies whose instances didn’t end in prison costs towards him.

“In the Weinstein case, there’s no question of the identity of the alleged perpetrator. Is there some corroboration of the elements of the offense as alleged by the victim?” Cooley mentioned. “In a sex crimes case, there are provisions that allow one form of corroboration that can be provided by others who have been similarly victimized, allegedly to show intent, pattern, knowledge and to prove those elements.”

Cooley mentioned these extra victims who testified within the trial of Invoice Cosby have been the rationale the comic and TV star was convicted.

“The Bill Cosby case bears remarkable similarities. That put that case over the top, other victim evidence. One woman alleged it, there wasn’t a lot of corroboration, but there was substantial other victim testimony that showed his motive and intent,” the previous prime prosecutor mentioned.

Weinstein has been charged with 4 counts of sexual assault in L.A. County stemming from accusations by a pair of girls who say the mogul attacked them in inns in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills in 2013.

Neither of the accusers has been recognized publicly. One of many ladies is a former mannequin and actress who described Weinstein’s alleged assault in an interview with The Instances in 2017.

She mentioned it befell at Mr. C’s Beverly Hills lodge in February 2013 after she met Weinstein briefly on the Los Angeles Italia Movie, Trend and Artwork Fest. Weinstein “became very aggressive and demanding” whereas asking her to disrobe, the girl instructed The Instances.

The girl mentioned that she confirmed Weinstein photos of her kids and begged him to cease.

“He grabbed me by the hair and forced me to do something I did not want to do,” she mentioned.

In a movement asking a decide to set Weinstein’s bail at $5 million, L.A. County prosecutors mentioned the girl didn’t instantly report the assault to police as a result of Weinstein threatened to kill her. She did report the alleged assault to 3 shut confidants in 2013, nonetheless, together with her priest, legislation enforcement sources beforehand instructed The Instances.

Simply days later, the second accuser mentioned she had a enterprise assembly with Weinstein and one other girl at a lodge in West Los Angeles when he satisfied them to go to his lodge suite, in response to the bail movement. As soon as upstairs, the sufferer “unwittingly” adopted Weinstein into a rest room and the opposite girl closed the door, trapping her inside, courtroom data present.

At that time, Weinstein disrobed and showered briefly earlier than undressing her, in response to the movement. Prosecutors accused Weinstein of groping the girl whereas masturbating, courtroom data present.

Weinstein’s legal professional Donna Rotunno has but to deal with the Los Angeles costs amid jury choice in New York, the place Weinstein faces 4 intercourse crime costs involving two ladies. However the lawyer has mentioned just lately that Weinstein has been made a scapegoat and that there’s a celeb standing in accusing him.

“In this great country, you are innocent til proven guilty, and no evidence has yet been presented to a court or jury.” She mentioned, “The government doesn’t want our side to have a voice. I think they believe their side of the story is the only one that matters and only one that counts.”

Authorized specialists say that protection will search to plant seeds of doubt in regards to the victims’ tales. and use reminiscence specialists to query their accounts, noting their failure to report their experiences to anybody or in any other case doc their allegations till the film mogul was a publicly wounded man with a plethora of accusers. “If he is such a monster, why did these alleged victims not report this when it happened and if they told others why did they sit on the information too?” Shapiro mentioned.

Shapiro mentioned Weinstein’s authorized staff was additionally more likely to body his accusers as chasing fame and fortune that has in any other case eluded them in Hollywood, “individuals looking for their 15 minutes and more.” One of many two has retained a well-respected civil lawyer recognized for acquiring giant payouts for plaintiffs in intercourse instances. “If they have lawyers, the motive of an opportunity is going to be front and center in the defense and jurors are going to hear evidence to suggest it is a shakedown,” Shapiro mentioned.