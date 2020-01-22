A winning celebration with this year’s Toronto Winterlicious

It’s all about exploring Toronto’s meals tradition throughout this yr’s Winterlicious, which runs Jan. 31 to Feb. 13, an occasion which sees greater than 200 of town’s best eating institutions and 14 culinary occasions supply scrumptious three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus.

Costs vary from $23 to $33 for lunch and $33 to $53 for dinner and reservations are actually open.

The Culinary Occasion sequence options 14 eclectic eating and meals occasions, together with a particular farmhouse supper on the Gibson Home Museum, a delightfully elegant Edwardian period afternoon tea at Casa Loma (Feb. 1-2 and Eight-9); an Edible Historical past — style the place Toronto all started, happening at St. Lawrence Market Jan. 31, Feb. 2, 7-9; a particular chocolate tasting affair at Crimson Teas; and the artwork of pizza making at Cibo Wine Bar, to call only a few of the particular meals occasions happening all through town. Tickets should be bought for these particular occasions.

Take a look at the web site, toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/festivals-events/winterlicious for extra particulars. #LiciousTO