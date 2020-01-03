Aadhaar fraud turns techie’s life into hell: Never share Aadhaar photo with others

Methods to hyperlink your PAN card together with your Aadhaar card on-line













Aadhaar Card is a crucial doc for Indians, which is taken into account a proof of residence. Greater than 1.2 billion individuals have enrolled for Aadhaar as of October final 12 months, making it the world’s largest biometric ID system. Any Aadhaar cardholder should make sure the safekeeping of the government-issued doc to forestall critical frauds.

Similar to any private identification doc, misuse of Aadhaar card can result in horrible penalties. A 34-year-old techie turned a sufferer of Aadhaar fraud, which turned his life right into a “living hell.”

Ameya Dhapre, an engineer primarily based in Girgaon (Mumbai, Maharashtra), shared his ordeal of Aadhaar fraud. Three years after he’d enrolled for Aadhaar, his troubles began. From being unable to open a checking account to police knocking on his door, Dhapre witnessed all of it – and all of it as a result of some miscreant had posted a photograph of his Aadhaar card on the web, Mumbai Mirror reported.

The harassment grievance

Dhapre turned a suspect in a case of harassing a girl over the telephone. When police tracked the quantity with which the complainant was receiving calls, they discovered it belonged to Dhapre. The perpetrator, on this case, had used Dhapre’s Aadhaar card copy to finish KYC and get a telephone quantity in his title.

After the incident, Dhapre didn’t file a grievance considering it was a one-off misunderstanding. However little did he comprehend it was only the start of his troubles.

Unable to open checking account

When Dhapre wished to open a joint account together with his father and furnished his Aadhaar card. The financial institution didn’t settle for Dhapre’s Aadhaar card because it was linked to a different checking account. He raised a grievance with the financial institution, informing them that his Aadhaar card had been misused.

Individuals exhibiting up at his door

Dhapre additionally revealed that fraudsters had been utilizing his Aadhaar quantity to open an account on procuring web site to dupe individuals with the promise of promoting them branded devices. However the victims who fell for the fraud began to indicate up at Dhapre’s door and creating havoc. Based on the report, individuals demanded their a reimbursement from Dhapre and even gave stern warnings.

“In October, a man from Bhiwandi came to my home claiming that I had taken Rs 17,000 from him for an iPhone but had never given him the gadget. It was only when I explained everything in detail to him that the man calmed down and left,” Dhapre mentioned.

Aadhaar picture on Google

When Dhapre determined to look his title on Google, he discovered to his shock copy of his Aadhaar had been posted on a number of web sites. This was how fraudsters bought maintain of Dhapre’s Aadhaar card and carried out a number of frauds and legal acts.

A useless finish

Dhapre tried to resolve the matter by elevating a grievance and even asking UIDAI for help. However he was solely met with useless ends. The Distinctive Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) mentioned the Aadhaar quantity couldn’t be modified and he was requested to cancel his Aadhaar enrolment.

“I approached UIDAI but they have no way of changing someone’s Aadhaar number. They said I should deactivate my account but that is not a solution. They wanted me to lodge a complaint for every single fraudulent transaction. That is an impossible task. They need to have a better solution to my problem as I am suffering for no fault of my own,” Dhapre mentioned.

Dhapre additionally filed a grievance on the cybercrime police station at Bandra-Kurla Complicated, however his case stays unsolved.

“My life has become hell. I receive at least two or three authentication-failure emails a day, apart from several anonymous calls and messages, which indicate that people are trying to use my Aadhaar somewhere. Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana… the list is endless. I also have a toddler at home and random men turning up my home every day, sometimes in my absence, is scary,” Dhapre mentioned.