Aadhaar Made Mandatory For Naxal Violence Victims To Get Aid From Centre

Aadhaar enrollment made necessary for monetary advantages below centre’s schemes

New Delhi:

Victims of violence perpetrated by terrorists or Naxals will need to have an Aadhaar card earlier than receiving monetary advantages from a delegated central authorities scheme, the Residence Ministry has stated. As per a notification issued immediately, people and households of victims on the lookout for compensation and financial advantages will probably be required to both submit their particular person, and distinctive, Aadhaar numbers or be prepared to bear Aadhaar authentication.

The notification comes into impact in all states and union territories besides Assam and Meghalaya, the place the Aadhaar programme has not but coated all residents.

“Any eligible beneficiary desirous of receiving benefits… (but) who does not possess the Aadhaar number or, has not yet enrolled for Aadhaar, shall have to apply for Aadhaar enrolment,” the notification states.

A senior Residence Ministry official stated monetary help would initially be offered by the state governments and this could be reimbursed by ministry when “it gets their demand”.

The annual funds for the scheme – the Central Scheme for Help to Civilian Victims/Household of Victims of Terrorist/Communal/LWE Violence and Cross Border Firing and Mine/IED Blasts on Indian Territory – is between 6 and seven crore, the official added.

The notification additionally states that the ministry, by way of the implementing company, is required to supply Aadhaar enrollment to the beneficiary in case there isn’t any enrolment centre in his/her/their respective block, taluka or tehsil.

Till Aadhaar numbers are assigned (for many who would not have one however stay eligible for advantages), monetary help will probably be given topic to the manufacturing of an identification slip (indicating Aadhaar enrollment course of has begun) or any government-issued ID, resembling a PAN card, a voter ID card, a ration card or a certificates of identification having the applicant’s and issued by a Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on official letterhead, or some other doc as specified by the ministry.

The Residence Ministry has additionally been charged with making certain broad publicity to make potential beneficiaries conscious of the requirement of Aadhaar to avail the scheme.

In instances the place Aadhaar authentication fails as a result of poor biometrics or some other purpose, a lot of remedial mechanisms could also be adopted, resembling using a One-Time Password (OTP) or Time-Primarily based-One-Time Password (TOTP) or the verification of QR code printed on the bodily Aadhaar doc.

Final month the federal government additionally made Aadhaar necessary for subscribers of the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana, a pension scheme for senior residents.